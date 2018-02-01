BANGKOK: Over 30 assets belonging to former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra have been seized by the Legal Execution Department to cover some of the losses of her administration’s failed rice-pledging scheme, her lawyer said yesterday (Jan 31).

Thursday 1 February 2018, 09:22AM

Ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra was already moved to tears two months before the scheduled date in August to hear her fate at the Supreme Court. Yesterday (Jan 31) she learned the government had seized her home, 12 bank accounts and various land and apartments she had owned. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The assets include a house on Soi Nawamin 111 of North Bangkok where the fugitive ex-politician spent most of her time before she fled overseas in late August to escape a two-year prison term handed down by the Supreme Court in her criminal negligence trial.

Yingluck valued the house at B110 million in her declared assets, putting it at the top of the list of seized assets.

The Finance Ministry authorised the operation to help compensate victims of her administration’s flagship policy.

Other assets include apartments, parcels of land in and outside Bangkok and over 12 bank accounts, according to Noppadol Laothong, Yingluck’s lawyer.

At least some will be auctioned to help cover her share of the damages, estimated at B35 billion.

None of the assets have been put up for auction yet despite the National Council for Peace and Order issuing an order to that effect.

Yingluck’s whereabouts over the last five months remain unknown but photos surfaced online recently suggesting she is in London.

Critics have slammed the regime for not making a concerted enough effort to track her down and extradite her.

