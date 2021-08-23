The Phuket News
Yingluck bemoans lost development because of Prayut coup

BANGKOK: Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra today (Aug 23) lamented the development opportunities lost to the country since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led a military coup that had stalled progress.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 23 August 2021, 02:04PM

Then-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra delivers her government’s policy statement to lawmakers in parliament on Aug 23, 2011. Photo: Yingluck Shinawatra Facebook page

Ms Yingluck wrote on her Facebook page that her policies announced in parliament a decade ago, on Aug 23 2011, would have borne fruit by now had Gen Prayut not led a coup against her Pheu Thai-led coalition government.

Her government’s flagship platforms included a rice-pledging scheme and huge investment in high-speed trains.

“It is very sad that we have to come back to finding ways to restart the country again, after those lost opportunities,” she said.

Ms Yingluck has been active recently on her social media platforms, criticising the government for failing to shore up fruit and rice prices for farmers.

She was removed from office on May 7, 2014 by a Constitutional Court decision, and her government was ousted two weeks later, on May 22, when then-army chief Gen Prayut seized power by military coup.

She fled the country ahead of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions ruling on Aug 25, 2017. She was found guilty of negligence of duty for ignoring corruption in the rice-pledging scheme and was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.

It was never explained how the former prime minister was able to slip out of the country.

