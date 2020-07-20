BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Years before Thailand sees 40mn tourists again: BoT

Years before Thailand sees 40mn tourists again: BoT

BANGKOK: The Bank of Thailand (BoT) chief said on Monday (July 20) that it would take years for foreign tourist numbers to return to the 40 million levels with the coronavirus pandemic hitting a lucrative industry that provides many jobs.

economicsCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 July 2020, 02:29PM

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The BoT expects only 8 million foreign visitors this year, down 80% from last year’s record 39.8 million, reported the Bangkok Post, citing a report by Reuters.

Bad loans in the country will rise but new steps should prevent them from surging, Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a seminar, the Bangkok Post noted.

The dire forecast comes as South Korea begins to seek ‘travel bubbles’ or selective border openings with Asian neighbours such as Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam where COVID-19 spread has been contained to aid tourism industries of respective countries, the Bangkok Post also noted, citing a report by Pulse.

According to multiple industry sources, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently convened a meeting to discuss ways to boost the sluggish travel industry. In the meeting, they reviewed a plan to form travel bubbles other select countries have been experimenting, said the Pulse report.

Neighbouring countries Australia and New Zealand and Vietnam and Thailand have been testing out travel bubble arrangement or opening of borders to countries they consider safe from virus spread while remaining sealed to others. The idea is to extend mobility freedom within the bubble, while keeping entries from outside. People with the “immunity passport” would be exempt from mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entering the countries under agreement.

The tourism industry made the proposal and the ministry responded positively, said an official who had attended the meeting. The issue requires further discussions with the foreign and health ministries.

Key issues related to travel bubble and immunity passports will be included as agenda at the 6th National Tourism Policy Meeting.

Taiwan would be the first country that Korea can seek a travel bubble, while Vietnam and Thailand make other candidates, according to the sources. The two countries in exclusive travel bubble partnership will issue immunity passports that prove the travellers are free of Covid-19 to its citizens.

UWC Thailand

The Korea Association of Travel Agents and its Taiwanese counterpart are in discussion to hold this year’s annual bilateral travel exchange meeting as planned in the end of August in Hsinchu city. The meeting is expected to raise the issue of resuming international travel and exchanges.

However, some people raised concerns that it would be too soon to open borders at a time when the number of coronavirus infections from foreign arrivals has been on a rise.

Chairat Trirattanajarasporn, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), said that while the Bank of Thailand believes the economy already cratered in the second quarter, the tourism industry has yet to see the worst of a tragic scenario.

"Thai tourism will continue to fall deeper as long as our borders remain closed to international tourists," he said.

After the Tourism and Sports Ministry assigned tour operators to design new tour packages in designated areas for international arrivals who will visit Thailand under travel bubble schemes, the TCT and the Association of Thai Travel Agents finished drafting itineraries that require strict screenings, numerous Covid-19 tests and a tracking system.

But the package price could be twice that of the usual package, as there is a mandatory list of things to do and additional services in the programme.

Mr Chairat said the higher cost could be an obstacle for reviving the international tourist market, given that guests will be concerned about paying more for new practices they have never experienced before, the Bangkok Post noted in its special report today “All eyes on the horizon”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’
CCSA considers sixth phase of COVID easing to allow foreigners and migrant workers in
Hotels warned against price gouging under domestic tourism scheme
Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo
Phuket readies for King’s birthday
Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt
Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats
Phuket seafood festival to hit the road
Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang
Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extension in the works! Negative Covid-19 results in Bangkok? || July 17
Phuket offering free COVID tests over Rayong risk
More Russians fly home from Phuket
More COVID-19 cases on flight from Sudan

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@Kurt: It is same like you come to Thailand. Must have a accommodation booking or family/friends pl...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Just a gentle reminder of the sensitive nature of the topic at hand here. Please be mindful with you...(Read More)

Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’

...Talks are easy, everything mentioned in this article is known by everybody. Thailand need suffici...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Mr. Kurt, why Munich?? ...(Read More)

Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’

We ARE country wise in a 'water stress' situation already long time. HII should suggest Wate...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

The last thing we need here, is more white glass box buildings. Is there only one architect in Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Kurt,why you ask ? You want to congratulate him in person ? Sorry,but your current status as a retir...(Read More)

Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt

Global history shows that student protests, when not respected and listen too, are the hinge for rap...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Oh dear Rorri,don't you have anything better to do than playing police man on policy rules ? Get...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@Wolfgang0815. There are in normal times daily plane loads of asian people visiting Schengen countr...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 