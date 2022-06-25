Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Yanui underwater cleanup nets 100kg of trash

Yanui underwater cleanup nets 100kg of trash

Before the storm weather blew in late this past week, Thai and foreign volunteers held an underwater cleanup at Yanui Beach that netted more than 100kg of trash and marine debris.

Environment
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 June 2022, 11:58AM

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

« »

Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros said that 70% of the waste collected was trash, including discarded fishing nets and other materials. Some 30% of the trash collected was plastic.

The cleanup, held on Thursday (June 23), was organised by the Rotary Club of Andaman, Mayor Aroon said.

The main aim of the cleanup, which Rawi Municipality staff also lent a hand in organising, was to collect marine trash and debris that was damaging the local marine ecosystem and would most likely eventually end up being washed on shore.

The cleanup also aimed to help create awareness among local people about the importance of preserving the environment and encourage people to not pollute the waters around Phuket, Mayor Aroon said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sustainability: Music to our ears
‘Elvis’ gets the Luhrmann touch
Green Thoughts: Selecting containers for your plants
Thank you, Donna Toon!
Lightyear: A real Buzz for fans
Sustainably Yours: The Phuket Swapshop
Jurassic World takes heart in ‘Dominion’
[VIDEO] Bang Tao || Phuket: You Should Go There There #10
Festivities galore as Peppers honours Platinum Jubilee
Elsa Pataky holds her own in ‘Interceptor’
From Living Waters Phuket: Here’s To You!
Why you need reading glasses after the age of 50 and how to solve it
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Big action, for the big screen
Soapbox Satire: Let’s lose the riff-raff
The Sunday Seaview Brunch at Pine Beach Bar

 

Phuket community
Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation

the driver was a super hot girl, my guess...(Read More)

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Animals in russian uniform target/shelling real animals in Ukraine. Seem to be russian aim to kill/d...(Read More)

Patong Hill lane to close for drain works

How long is that lane on Kata Hill now closed? Waiting for wall- and road repair? 1 Year, 1.5 years?...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

Pretty hypocritical really. Muslims all over the world have used marijuana and hashish for medicinal...(Read More)

Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation

A fire broke out in the engine???? 555 If true why would the driver run away? ROFL. ...(Read More)

Opening the gate: Optimism shines as tourism barriers lifted

Shows how desperate Thailand is for tourism $ when they think India is a worthwhile tourist market t...(Read More)

Owner of Daruma Sushi denied bail, probe ongoing

he probably bought crypto with all (not his) money just before the fall.. poor lad...(Read More)

B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town

Cables underground supports expansion of city in future? How? Creates an image of smart city? Really...(Read More)

Key Ukrainian city under ‘massive’ Russian bombardment

How much longer the Uraine takes and swallow, the russian bombarments that are destroying their citi...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

I see no problem about islamitic people who like to live according their explanation of the Quran. H...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 