Yamil contracts digestive condition, on close watch

PHUKET: Baby dugong Yamil has been put on a regimen of painkillers, antibiotics and a strict liquid diet of nutrients at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) in the hope that he will overcome an intestinal infection he has developed.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 August 2019, 04:08PM

Baby dudgong Yamil is being treated for a digestive condition and receiving round-the-clock care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC). Photo: NNT

Yamil was taken into care at the PMBC after he was rescued from Bo Muang Beach in Krabi, where he was found washed ashore, on July 1. He was estimated to be just three months old at the time. (See story here.)

Providing round-the-clock care for Yamil are PMBC officers along with doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital and veterinarians from Veterinary Medical Aquatic Animal Research Center (VMARC) of Chulalongkorn University.

The team reported that Yamil’s symptoms were first detected at 8pm on Monday (Aug 19), reported the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), which operates the PMBC.

The team yesterday reported that Yamil was suffering bloating of the stomach and suffering internal stomach pains.

“The food inside the intestine cannot move, and this produces gas which makes the intestine wall thinner, leading to the rupture of blood capillaries and infection,” the team reported yesterday.

“The gas also affects the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe,” the team noted.

Doctors will move the solid food out of stomach and intestine by providing liquid nutrients and minerals, painkillers and antibiotics.

“Doctors will monitor Yamil all day and examine his intestinal functions by X-ray and ultrasound scans,” the team noted in their report.

Overall, Yamil’s condition is stable, said the experts.

“His pulse is 50-90 beats / minute and his breath is 4-8 times / 5 minutes,” they said.

“He has occasional pain, so doctors still have to monitor his condition closely,” they added.