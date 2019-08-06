Yachting tourism to lead Thailand’s East Coast tourism revival

PATTAYA: The eighth edition of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show will take place from Nov 21-24 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club, the largest marina in Southeast Asia and located at the heart of the Thailand’s East Coast marine industry and yachting tourism.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 August 2019, 09:25AM

Thailand’s East Coast has become a leading destination for visitors from around the world and a priority region in which businesses are looking to invest. Planned road, rail and air infrastructure improvements as well as inward investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor project are set to have a significant impact on business and leisure in the region, and the east coast’s marine industry is well positioned to support this growth, noted a release announcing the annual boat show.

“Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show is one of our signature marine events and has grown considerably since its launch in 2012. Visitors reached almost 6,000 last year and were up 5% year-on-year, while overall numbers are up 183% since year one,” said Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Managing Director of show organisers Ocean Property Co Ltd.

“We invest more than B10 million each year in developing the show and marketing it overseas and throughout Thailand, and we are targetting a 20% growth in the number of visitors this year. Our aim is for the show to be a platform for the industry, to promote marine-related businesses and services, yachting tourism, and showcase the stunning coastline and islands along Thailand's east coast, as well as introducing the boating lifestyle to more Thais.”

Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show helped to generate B2.5 billion of business for Thailand’s marine industry in 2018, noted the release.

" Although Thailand's tourism is currently experiencing a dip, the fundamentals remain strong and the east coast's future looks bright with yachting tourism expected to contribute significantly to the tourism sector," it added.

“The first four months of the year were very strong and although visitors during May and June have tapered off, the total number of tourists joining boat trips at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in H1/2019 is up 2% year-on-year. Chinese and Korean tourists remain the top day trippers but what is encouraging is the number of Thais who are enjoying time on the water – Thai nationals were our third largest nationality in H1/2019,” commented Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.

This bodes well for yachting tourism on the east coast. With its proximity to Bangkok, more Thai people are holidaying on the east coast and many are enjoying the boating lifestyle. Over 70% of visitors to the 2018 Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show were Thai and more than 50% of boats berthed at Ocean Marina Yacht Club are Thai owned.

“Yachting tourism on Thailand’s east coast is relatively undeveloped. Countries such as Greece, which is famous for its established charter industry, and Australia, which has a large population of domestic boat owners, outperform Thailand currently yet neither have the tourism numbers of Thailand. Thailand expects to welcome approximately 40 million international visitors this year and Pattaya in the region of 14 million – these numbers underscore the huge potential for yachting tourism in Thailand and this is something Ocean Marina Yacht Club are focussed on developing,” added Mr Finsten.

At this year’s Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show, up to 40 boats will be displayed by leading international boat brands and brokers. These will be complemented by a wide range of marine products and accessories, boat toys and gadgets, luxury properties, super cars and more. Live on-water demonstrations will take place over the four days as well as free yacht cruises, sunset cruises, sun downers, fashion shows, pop-up restaurants and lots of activities for all the family to enjoy.

The 8th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show takes place 21st to 24th November, 2019 at South East Asia's largest marina, Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya. Entry is free.

For more information:

Website: www.oceanmarinapattayaboatshow.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oceanmarinapattayaboatshow