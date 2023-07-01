Yacht goes off mooring amid severe weather in Phuket

PHUKET: A sailing yacht allegedly went off its mooring and was pushed onshore by waves near Ao Yon in the northern part of Chalong Bay earlier today (July 1).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 July 2023, 09:19AM

The boat incident was reported earlier this morning in the Phuket Yacht Club Community and Phuket Cruising Yacht Club, two Facebook groups for the Phuket sailing community. The location of the sailing yacht was given as "at the North end of Khao Khad beach" at around 8am. The name of the boat was not provided. As of 9am, there has been no public response from the owner.

The boat had allegedly drifted off its mooring amid severe weather conditions in Phuket. At 5am today (July 1), the Southern Western Meteorological Center (Phuket Met), located near Phuket International Airport, re-issued its weather warning for Phuket and nearby provinces.

"During July 1-2, 2023, a rather strong southwestern monsoon will be prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Southern Thailand’s west coast. For this reason, abundant and heavy rain will occur in some areas, including the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. People should beware of the severe conditions," noted the center’s director, Wiroj Lewchareonsap.

"The wind waves in the Andaman Sea will become stronger and will reach up to 2-3 meters and above 3 meters high in thundershower areas and nearby. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershower areas. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should be kept at bay. People should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned to weather updates," he added.