PHUKET: Two men were arrested last Saturday when they were found to be in possession of methamphetamine (ya bah), crystal meth (ya ice), a .38-calibre revolver and ammunition.

Thursday 26 April 2018, 11:28AM

Sethhirun 'Tor' Sae Ung ,27, and Boonrit 'Nut' Piyawong, 26, were in possession of ya bah, ya ice, a firearm and ammunition when arrested. Photo: Border Patrol Police Company Division 425

The arrests of Sethhirun “Tor” Sae Ung , 27, and Boonrit “Nut” Piyawong, 26, last Saturday (April 21) were made by a team of Border Patrol Police led by Maj Kongpop Phosean, Capt Ampon smortai, and Capt Theerasak Narasri at an apartment on Soi Kophai in Phuket Town.

Police were initially notified by undercover officers that Sethhirun and Boonrit were selling drugs to teenagers in Phuket's Muang District.

At around 7pm last Saturday, police were notified that two men were acting suspiciously on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Phuket Town.

After receiving the tip-off police went to investigate, and at 8pm officers saw the two suspects and presented themselves. The suspects tried to escape but failed.

Police conducted a search of the two men but found nothing illegal in their possession. However, the men did confess that they had taken drugs.

After further investigation Sethhirun and Boonrit confessed that they had drugs hidden at the Soi Kophai apartment, so police went to conduct a search of the property.

During the search police discovered 9.94 grams of ya ice, 111 and one half-pill of ya bah, digital scales, a .38 revolver, six .38 cartridges and a gun case.

The two suspects were charged for possession of possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm.