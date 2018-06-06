FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

‘Ya bah’ worth B2.6bn found in truckload of office furniture

LAMPANG: Thirteen million methamphetamine pills (ya bah) worth about B2.6 billion on the street were found hidden in a truckload of office furniture at a police checkpoint in Mae Phrik district late last night (June 5).

crimedrugspolicetransportBangkok Post

Wednesday 6 June 2018, 03:38PM

Investigators show some of the 13mn speed pills, street value around B2.6bn, found in a truckload of office furniture at a checkpoint in Lampang’s Mae Phrik district late yesterday (June 5). Photo: Aswin Wongnorkaew

Investigators show some of the 13mn speed pills, street value around B2.6bn, found in a truckload of office furniture at a checkpoint in Lampang’s Mae Phrik district late yesterday (June 5). Photo: Aswin Wongnorkaew

It was the largest seizure ever of illicit drugs in this northern province, police said.

Narcotics suppression police and local officers manning a road checkpoint on Highway No 1 between Lampang and Tak ordered a 12-wheel truck with Chiang Rai licence plates with a tarpaulin covered load on the back to pull over for a search.

When they removed the tarpaulin they found a cargo of new sofas and office furniture.

There was a strange odour coming from the furniture, raising suspicions the truck was carrying illicit drugs. It was taken to the nearby Mae Phrik checkpoint, where an X-ray revealed a large, concealed secondary cargo.

When the furniture was unloaded, the officers found packages containing 13mn ya bah pills hidden inside more than 30 cabinets and beneath the truck, according to Col Doi Wongphum, deputy commander of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, who led the search.

QSI International School Phuket

It was worth about B2.6bn – or B200 a tablet.

The driver, Surasak Panthupan, 47, a native of Chiang Rai, was taken for interrogation. He told police he had been hired to drive the truck and the load of furniture to Ayutthaya province from a place near the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district. He claimed he was unaware there were drugs concealed in the truck.

He was held in police custody at Mae Phrik police station for further interrogation.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drugs worth B13bn to get torched
Heroin mules busted during police raids
Man nabbed with 15 ton drug precursor haul
Truck found abandoned with 1.4 tons ‘ya bah’
Female drug dealer arrested in Phuket with over 4,000 ya bah pills, 100g of ya ice
Man caught with drugs, fake banknotes in suitcase at Phuket airport
11 drug plants ‘churn out 20m pills a day’
Ya bah, ya ice worth B1.7bn seized in Chiang Rai
Police seize 651kg of ‘ya ice’ worth B520mn
Tanzanian man arrested with cocaine
More promises after latest deadly crash
Cops nab infamous hitman Ja Hin
Phuket police bust bus-riding meth mule
Businessman arrested, suspected of financing drug rings
Three arrested in Phuket Checkpoint drug bust

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
Kantok Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket

 