PHUKET: Drug arrest statistics have shown that the use of methamphetamine or ya bah is on the rise in Phuket due to decreasing prices, said Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Sakchai Kunanawatchaidej at a meeting of the working group on drug abuse analysis and surveillance in Phuket yesterday (Nov 22).

Thursday 23 November 2017, 10:49AM

Drug arrest statistics have shown that the use of methamphetamine or ya bah is on the rise in Phuket due to decreasing prices. Photo: Ya ware / Twitter

“Methamphetamine’s (ya bah) popularity is predicted to increase further as prices decrease, according to this year’s drug arrest statistics,” said Mr Sakchai.

“Kratom has also been found to still be very prevalent in Phuket, and is continuing to spread.

“In some months the epidemic did decrease, but overall an outbreak of ya bah use is still occurring,” he said.

“The transporting of drugs into Phuket has become more common through bus travel or by mail delivery, or even by boat.

“Especially methamphetamine, which will be transported in clusters of not more than 10,000 tablets, which officials are always monitoring,” he said.

“Relevant agencies also seek the cooperation of local people and leaders to help monitor the sale and use of illegal drugs in order to reduce the spread of drugs in Phuket.

“Government agencies are becoming more involved in various measures to prevent and suppress drugs, as well as in the treatment of drug users,” he added.

“This includes tracking the behaviour of those who have previously undergone drug treatment and the surveillance of villages and communities that have prevalent drug use, in order to prevent the spread of narcotic drug use in Phuket,” said Mr Sakchai.