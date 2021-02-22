BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Xinjiang a ‘shining example’ of China’s human rights progress: minister

Xinjiang a ‘shining example’ of China’s human rights progress: minister

WORLD: China’s treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet was a “shining example” of the country’s human rights progress, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said today (Feb 22) as other countries mulled actions over its repression of Uighurs.

Monday 22 February 2021, 07:12PM

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AFP.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AFP.

Rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and other mostly-Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in the northwest Xinjiang region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing a regime of forced labour.

After initially denying the camps existed, Beijing later defended them as vocational training centres aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.

“Places inhabited by ethnic minorities, such as Xinjiang and Tibet, have stood out as shining examples of China’s human rights progress,” Wang said at a forum on US-China relations in Beijing.

Wang made his speech as politicians in countries including the United States condemn China’s incarceration of minorities in Xinjiang and hours before he was scheduled to address the UN’s annual Human Rights Council session.

The foreign minister will address the UN body when he speaks via videolink later today.

Wang will “share China’s philosophy, practice and experience in protecting human rights” in his speech to the council, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Thanyapura

But the US State Department has said China’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide, while Canada is weighing a similar declaration.

Rights groups and activists say Tibetans have also suffered harsh restrictions on their religion and culture under Chinese rule - including the demolition of monasteries - which culminated in several self-immolation protests by Tibetans in recent years.

Reporters are banned from independent reporting in Tibet, where Beijing insists it has brought development to a previously backward region.

Wang today said China was “always committed” to protecting human rights and cited the growth of per capita GDP and life expectancy in the regions as evidence that rights were being safeguarded.

“We believe that the rights to subsistence and development are basic human rights of paramount importance,” Wang said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prayut will be first to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism over Phuket’s tourism recovery? Angry wife crashes husband’s wedding! || February 22
Olive ridley turtle nest found on Mai Khao Beach, first for more than 20 years
‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok
Phuket health chief moved to Chon Buri regional office
Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub
Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive
Australia starts vaccine rollout amid controversy
Myanmar protests could pose virus threat, say cops
UN condemns Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest
Prayut dodges MP’s allegations of graft in police promotions
Phuket divided on taking COVID vaccine: Poll
Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in Phuket sold
The Future Of Thailand’s Free Trade Agreements

 

Phuket community
Phuket divided on taking COVID vaccine: Poll

There is evidence that two doses of the vaccine provides a much stronger defence than catching Covid...(Read More)

Phuket divided on taking COVID vaccine: Poll

An extremely small number have had a severe reaction; this was expected and they have all recovered....(Read More)

Phuket divided on taking COVID vaccine: Poll

I’m stuck in the UK unable to get to my second Phuket home. Since Dec there have been over 16 mill...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

I arrived in Kl Friday. quarantine will be done by Thursday. They count the 3 day from when you do ...(Read More)

Angry wife crashes party as man marries mistress

@John C. / Kurt Better to get aware of the laws in Thailand before posting any more nonsense on...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

Fantastic, Phuket has now been saved. Open the shops, open the bars. Salvation has arrived. Halle...(Read More)

Phuket perfect testbed for reopening tourism: Bill Heinecke

My last flight was in 2014. I have evolved and so can you. I'm also not making a living off tour...(Read More)

Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub

Well, the Petchaburi Maj Gen Uthai now experience himself what it means for normal citizens, who wan...(Read More)

Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub

Wait, wait, can Maj Gen Pornsak order Col Akit to investigate also the illegal opening times of bars...(Read More)

Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub

@Fascinated I'm not disagreeing with you, but he is a police chief and the area around H2O is no...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Benihana Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 