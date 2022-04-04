tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

XE wave ‘likely to be mild’

XE wave ‘likely to be mild’

BANGKOK: The Public Health Ministry yesterday (Apr 3) played down concerns raised by the detection of the first case of the XE COVID-19 strain in the country, saying there is no need to panic as it is not believed to result in as many complications as some previous mutations.

constructionCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Monday 4 April 2022, 09:41AM

A health professional vaccinates a girl against COVID-19 at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Mar 17. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

A health professional vaccinates a girl against COVID-19 at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Mar 17. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

The head of the Centre for Medical Genomics (CMG) at Ramathibodi Hospital, which diagnosed the patient found with the strain, said the individual had already made a full recovery, reports the Bangkok Post.

The rising number of COVID-19 strains only fuels the rapidity of genomic variation as has been evidenced recently by the emergence of Deltacron, a recombinant virus that contains genes from both Delta and Omicron variants, said Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS).

In this case, XE is a recombinant virus of two sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA.1 and BA.2, he said, in response to reports about the detection of the first XE case, which was revealed on Saturday by the CMG.

The DMS is performing genomic sequencing on about 500 virus samples a week, he said, adding the DMS will hold a press briefing today to provide more information about the XE case and its broader implications.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had also on Saturday issued a warning over the XE Omicron variant that many in the medical field fear could be the most transmissible yet.

The XE recombinant was first detected in the UK on Jan 19 and less than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since, the WHO said.

Wasun Chantratita, the head of the CMG, said they normally receive virus samples for testing about a week after an infection is confirmed, which explains why by the time the results are known, most patients have already nearly recovered.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Anan Jongkaewwattana, an expert with the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Biotec), meanwhile, said those who had already been infected with the sub-variant BA.2 of Omicron may already carry some immunity due to the similarities between the pair BA.2. “Don’t be more afraid of XE than BA.2 as that strain has already been around town,” he said.

Considering a rise in number of patients developing severe symptoms when infected with COVID-19 after a fourth booster shot, he said he recommends delaying seeking further appointments for booster shots until a newer generation of the vaccine is available.

Immunity generated by multiple vaccines may even have an adverse effect and lead to more severe inflammation in those who catch the virus after their shots, he said.

For those who already had two rounds of an inactivated type of COVID-19 vaccine, two more booster shots of other types may be needed, while those who had started with two shots of other types of the vaccine may need only one booster shot for now, he said.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) yesterday (Apr 3) recorded 26,840 new cases and 97 deaths.

In another development, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) said it is preparing for an expected rise in the number of new COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks. The Songkran festival is thought to be a risk factor in leading to an increase in cases.

Priority in terms of both times given by doctors and specialists as well as access to treatment will be given to new elderly patients, particularly those with underlying health conditions that may exacerbate their symptoms, and children, said NHSO secretary-general Dr Jadej Thammatacharees.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn Rd
Ramadan begins in Phuket
B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds
Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings
Power outage to affect Bang Tao
Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran
Ukraine claims Kyiv region as Russian pullback reveals horror
Latest Omicron variant arrives in Thailand
Robert Godec nominated as US ambassador to Thailand
Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy
Phuket marks 226 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Two COVID-hit insurers closed
‘Phuket Tastival’ gets underway at Saphan Hin
No April Fool’s joke for Phuket man who wins B18mn on lottery
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol

 

Phuket community
Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Agree JohnC. I arrived at Phuket Airport with my wife late one night, around 10.30. the taxi ride fr...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

JohnC, we can't compare the China/HK developments since 1997 with the 'relation' BKK/Phu...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Seen the overall Thai obsession with money, it is crazy, this public cash hand out and be seen on pr...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

About B100 Million in assets seized. Still about B90 Million to go. Great Mediation times under the ...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Seen the uncovered wealth of clear visible 'good's' , several matters are clear. The Abb...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Sounds like the "revered monk" was in deep with the imbezzlement too. Is there such a thi...(Read More)

Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Anyone who has been here any length of time knows the biggest hazards on Phuket's roads are the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

Wasn't Hong Kong called a 'special administrative area' too when China took it back? And...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Anyone with half a brain would want anonymity to stop this type of media hype. Why not just give the...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

Kurt, I just looked at Soi Dogs annual financials. The brought in $19,144,800 US in 2021 and claimed...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX

 