Xana Sunday Brunch

Start From: Sunday 26 January 2020, 12:00PM to Sunday 29 March 2020, 03:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

An extraordinary weekend with XANA Sunday Brunch at Angsana Laguna Phuket, spend quality time with friends and family, enjoying a one of a kind Sunday brunch on a perfect day of sunshine by the ocean at XANA Beach Club. Every Sunday from 12.00 to 15.30 hrs. Call 076 358 500, E: fbreservation-lagunaphuket@angsana.com