XANA BEACH CLUB DINING UNDER THE STARS

Start From: Friday 14 February 2020, 06:00PM to Friday 14 February 2020, 10:30PM

THE ULTIMATE VALENTINE'S DINNER BY THE BEACH - Treat your loved one this Valentine's Day with a special private dinner on the beach whilst watching the dramatic sunset over the Andaman sea.

Pistachio and Foie Gras Terrine with Beetroot Tuile and Figs Compote Platter of Fin de Claire Oysters, Salmon and Tuna Strawberry Sherbet Surf and Turf with Phuket Lobster, Tiger Prawn, Beef Tenderloin, Lamb Chops and Marinated Chicken Raspberry, Lychee, White Chocolate and Honey Mousse.

THB 9,500+ per couple. Including a flower bouquet, a bottle of Champagne and private butler.

All prices are in Thai Baht and subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax. Reservations are essential.

Alcohol May Be A Health Hazard!

Person : Reservation
Address : XANA BEACH CLUB (Angsana Laguna Phuket)
Phone : 076 358 500

 

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

Fake news ? Not likely. It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN > W...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

@ Pu Li, we not talk only about Wuhan province anymore. Many chinese provinces suffer now the corona...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

@ Pu Li, Just 1 plan +medical staff is the best. 'Containing management'. Transfer 1 group ...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

@Pu Li, closed businesses like Ikea, McDonalds and other service industries normally are open and do...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

Over 300 Phuket tour busses are parked since 25 January at a parking lot of 30 rai. All due to '...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

...But not concerned? Tell that to thai hospitals who had to set up special isolation units and trai...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Well Jor12, the coronavirus spreads silently and fast. Thai road accidents are 'man made' an...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

Don't worry Pu Li, K is the PN is the resident clown. ...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

What is wrong with some people! How does a young person drown in waters as calm as a lake?? If you c...(Read More)

China virus hits Phuket tourism

@Kurt. "now 300 busses can get a real good technical check up". Yeah right, like that'...(Read More)

 

