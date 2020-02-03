XANA BEACH CLUB DINING UNDER THE STARS

Start From: Friday 14 February 2020, 06:00PM to Friday 14 February 2020, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

THE ULTIMATE VALENTINE'S DINNER BY THE BEACH - Treat your loved one this Valentine's Day with a special private dinner on the beach whilst watching the dramatic sunset over the Andaman sea.

Pistachio and Foie Gras Terrine with Beetroot Tuile and Figs Compote Platter of Fin de Claire Oysters, Salmon and Tuna Strawberry Sherbet Surf and Turf with Phuket Lobster, Tiger Prawn, Beef Tenderloin, Lamb Chops and Marinated Chicken Raspberry, Lychee, White Chocolate and Honey Mousse.

THB 9,500+ per couple. Including a flower bouquet, a bottle of Champagne and private butler.

All prices are in Thai Baht and subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax. Reservations are essential.

Alcohol May Be A Health Hazard!