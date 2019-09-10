Kata Rocks
Wyndham takes two in Phuket

Wyndham takes two in Phuket

PHUKET: Global hotel group Wyndham will take over the management of two more Phuket hotels, resurrecting one project in Nai Harn and managng another under construction near Soi Palai in Chalong.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 September 2019, 03:21PM

The Wyndham Nai Harn Resort Phuket is scheduled to open later this year. Image: Cissa Group

The Wyndham Nai Harn Resort Phuket is scheduled to open later this year. Image: Cissa Group

The 353-key Wyndham Nai Harn Resort Phuket is scheduled to open late this year, Bill Barnett of C9 Hotelworks announced last Friday (Sept 6). (See story here.)

The second hotel is  a 150-pool villa project in Chalong to debut next year, he added.

Both properties are developed by the Cissa Group, Mr Barnett noted.

Wyndham and Cissa Group announced that the respected international hotel operator had been brought in to manage both the Wyndham Nai Harn Beach Phuket and the Wyndham Chalong Phuket in August last year.

Built originally as the Coco Sea Condominium, the Wyndham Nai Harn Beach Phuket comprises 12 four-storey buildings located on 11 rai of land some 800 metres from Nai Harn Beach.

In 2016, Coco Group Sales Manager Prakaidao Duangrak reported that 150 units – about 40% of the project – had already been sold since the off-plan sales launch on Jan 15 that year. (See story here.)

At the time, the project was given a reported development cost of B1.4 billion. During an open house launch last year the project value was reported as B2.8bn. (See stories here and here.)

According to the Cissa Group website, construction of the project is now 80% complete. (see here.)

The Wyndham Nai Harn Beach Phuket, listed by Cissa Group as a “Freehold, Hotel and Residence” project, once complete will feature 240 Type A units of 40.60sqm to 42.25sqm; 69 Type A pool access units of 45.25sqm; 34 Type B units of 61.75sqm and 10 Type B pool access units of 64.05sqm. Prices start from B6.5mn.

The Wyndham Chalong Phuket, located off Soi Songkhun, just north of Soi Palai, Chalong, will feature 80 private pool villas located on 8.2 rai of land.

The project will feature 74 “2 Bedrooms Pool Villa” units and six “3 Bedrooms Pool Villa” units, at prices starting at B8.5mn.

Other residential projects developed by Cissa Group include Coco Kamala; Coco Rawai; Eva Town Nakhon; The Eva; Eva Town; Vanila; and the Eva Beach in Rawai.

 

