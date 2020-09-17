BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking COVID lawsuits

Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking COVID lawsuits

WORLD: Pensioner Zhong Hanneng endured every parent’s worst nightmare when coronavirus claimed her son in February, and now she and other bereaved relatives want to sue the local government she blames for his death.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19death
By AFP

Thursday 17 September 2020, 03:00PM

Medical workers prepare to take away the body of COVID-19 victim Zhang Lifa, the father of Zhang Ha, at a hospital in Wuhan, China on Feb 1. Photo: AFP

Medical workers prepare to take away the body of COVID-19 victim Zhang Lifa, the father of Zhang Ha, at a hospital in Wuhan, China on Feb 1. Photo: AFP

But they have had their lawsuits abruptly rejected, dozens of others face pressure from authorities not to file, and lawyers are being warned against helping them, according to people involved in the effort.

The families accuse the Wuhan and Hubei provincial governments of concealing the outbreak when it first emerged there late last year, failing to alert the public, and bungling the response, allowing COVID-19 to explode out of control.

It has killed nearly 3,900 in the city and over 900,000 globally so far.

“They say the epidemic was a natural calamity. But these serious outcomes are man-made, and you need to find who’s to blame,” said Zhong, 67.

“Our family is shattered. I can never be happy again.”

At least five lawsuits have been filed with the Wuhan Intermediate Court, said Zhang Hai, whose elderly father died of the virus and who has emerged as a vocal advocate and spokesman for families of virus victims.

Plaintiffs are each seeking around two million yuan (about B9.2mn) in damages and a public apology.

But the court has rejected suits on unspecified procedural grounds, said Yang Zhanqing, a veteran Chinese activist now in the US.

Yang, who is coordinating two dozen lawyers in China who are secretly advising families, said the rejections have come via curt phone calls - not through official written explanations, as legally required - apparently to avoid a paper trail.

Staff at the Wuhan court refused AFP requests for comment.

Stonewalling

The virus emerged in Wuhan last December but city authorities initially dragged their feet, pressuring whistle-blowing doctors to keep quiet.

The Communist Party continues to downplay responsibility, even questioning whether the pathogen originated in China, while trumpeting its later success in suppressing domestic infections.

It held a grand ceremony in Beijing last week, where President Xi Jinping declared the nation had passed an “extraordinary and historic test” through a swift and transparent response.

But Zhong tells a different story.

By late January, the contagion was spreading rapidly in Wuhan, but officials had still issued no citywide alarm.

With the extended Lunar New Year festival approaching, Zhong and her son Peng Yi - a 39-year-old primary schoolteacher - happily shopped at jam-packed stores. Millions of others left Wuhan for the holiday, taking the infection global.

“We had no idea the buses were full of the virus... So we went out every day. We didn’t even know about masks,” Zhong told AFP.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

On Jan 24, as Wuhan finally began locking down, she and Peng fell ill. She soon recovered, but he worsened.

Fear gripped their household, which included Zhong’s husband, Peng’s wife, and his seven-year-old daughter.

For the next two agonising weeks, they spent long hours in overwhelmed hospitals begging to get him admitted, but without a positive result - and with testing kits scarce - he was repeatedly turned away.

Peng was finally hospitalised Feb 6.

His family never saw him alive again. He died on a respirator two weeks later.

“He must have been so scared, so unhappy, with no family around. I can’t imagine how sad he was,” said Zhong, breaking down repeatedly.

“Did he call out ‘Mother’? ‘Father’? I don’t know.”

Never give up

Zhang Hai believes his father was infected at a Wuhan hospital during treatment for an unrelated ailment.

He says authorities are waging a campaign to discredit him, suspending his social media accounts and circulating disinformation that the legal efforts are a scam to bilk families.

Others also have reported official intimidation, and next-of-kin chat groups have been infiltrated by police, Zhang alleged, blaming Wuhan’s government.

“They know if I succeed in filing a case, many other families will sue, too,” he said.

Wuhan’s government did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment.

Zhang said dozens of bereaved relatives have coalesced in chat groups, but most are fearful of taking action.

With his initial suit in Wuhan rejected, Zhang filed recently with a higher, provincial-level court. Zhong, the elderly pensioner, plans the same.

Yang, the US-based activist, believes it “very likely” the government will quietly meet some families’ demands eventually, though a public apology is inconceivable.

Until then, Zhang intends to appeal all the way to China’s highest court in Beijing, regardless of the personal risks.

“My father is my motivation,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Doctors report Nong Mint died of heart failure
Bureaucratic bungle leaves tankless water tower standing
Speaker MP looking at nude photo a ‘personal matter’
Phuket emergency services on alert amid heavy weather warning
Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out
Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’
Government plans B51bn cash handout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Long-stay Thai visas! Mailing trash back to litterbug campers? || September 16
Amlo petitioned to investigate alleged protest moneymen
Foreigners on non-immigrant visas urged to exploit loophole: Phuket Immigration
Myanmar baby tests positive after leaving Thailand
No memorial service for victims of One-Two-Go flight crash in Phuket
Body of retired police officer, 79, found pinned under tree in Patong
DSI investigate attempted land grab near Phuket airport
Frenchman arrested in Phuket for rape of British woman

 

Phuket community
Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

Proof of payment in advance? In Thailand? Pay now, no guarantee that the accommodation is still open...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

Obviously their's no more risk from letting foreigners in as there is from letting Thai's in...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

In order to generate 12.36 billion baht 14,400 people would have to spend over 858,000 baht each. Wo...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Stevet....because they simply not care..they dont even care about their own people so you think they...(Read More)

Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out

Sitting in back of pick up is against the law, and with good reason as we notice all the time. Ignor...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

Sure Kurt...they are the only Airline which has received this dubious ,quarantaine certificate, ...b...(Read More)

Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out

"The rain made the road slippery", yes it does, it always does, yet you still don't ta...(Read More)

Foreigners on non-immigrant visas urged to exploit loophole: Phuket Immigration

What is a valid and logic reason that present staying tourists can not join the new tourists in that...(Read More)

Frenchman arrested in Phuket for rape of British woman

Rape??? Meets him online then agrees to go back to a hotel room with him. Easy for women to cry rape...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

Chartered flights direct from abroad to Thai destination. Eva Air, Lufthansa, etc doing direcht fli...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/

 