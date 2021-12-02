BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

WTA suspends all tournaments in China over Peng concerns

WTA suspends all tournaments in China over Peng concerns

TENNIS: WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon said yesterday (Dec 1) the women’s tennis circuit is suspending all tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of Chinese player Peng Shuai.

Tennis
By AFP

Thursday 2 December 2021, 09:55AM

‘Can’t communicate freely’: Peng Shuai at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AFP

‘Can’t communicate freely’: Peng Shuai at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AFP

The WTA had planned 11 events in China this year before COVID-19 forced them to be relocated or cancelled.

“I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong,” Simon said.

Simon remains concerned about Peng following her accusations of sexual assault against a powerful politician.

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” Simon said.

“Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022.”

Peng, a 35-year-old Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, was not seen for more than two weeks following her allegations that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, forced her into sex during a years-long on-and-off relationship.

Peng’s claims against Zhang were the first time China’s #MeToo movement has touched the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

On Sunday, official photos of a Beijing tennis tournament showed Peng among attendees, and she participated the same day in a video call with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

Beijing is set to host the Winter Olympics in February.

“While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe, and not subject to censorship, coercion, and intimidation,” Simon said.

“The WTA has been clear on what is needed here and we repeat our call for a full and transparent investigation - without censorship – into Peng Shuai’s sexual assault accusation.

“None of this is acceptable nor can it become acceptable. If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, then the basis on which the WTA was founded – equality for women – would suffer an immense setback.

“I will not and cannot let that happen to the WTA and its players.”

EPL predictions

The loss of events in China would be a blow to the WTA, but Simon said, “China’s leaders have left the WTA with no choice.”

“I very much regret it has come to this point,” Simon said. “However, unless China takes the steps we have asked for, we cannot put our players and staff at risk by holding events in China.

“I remain hopeful that our pleas will be heard and the Chinese authorities will take steps to legitimately address this issue.”

The European Union, the United Nations, the United States and Britain have all called for proof of Peng’s whereabouts and well-being.

“I have been gratified by the massive amount of international support the WTA has received for its position on this matter,” Simon said.

“To further protect Peng and many other women throughout the world, it is more urgent than ever for people to speak out.”

“The WTA will do everything possible to protect its players. As we do so, I hope leaders around the world will continue to speak out so justice can be done for Peng, and all women, no matter the financial ramifications.”

Peng’s social media message revealing the sexual assault has been removed from the internet and the issue has been censored in China.

“Chinese officials have been provided the opportunity to cease this censorship, verifiably prove that Peng is free and able to speak without interference or intimidation, and investigate the allegation of sexual assault in a full, fair, and transparent manner,” Simon said.

“Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not addressed this very serious issue in any credible way.”

Meanwhile, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said they “understand the decision” of the WTA.

“The WTA has stood firm and true to its values from the start and we understand their decision. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” the ITF said in a statement to AFP.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to host Sports Tourism Expo
Championship in the balance in F1 fight for the ages
Chan eyes merit crown at Laguna Phuket Championship
Series opener sees Asia draw first blood in final-over thriller
Klopp’s mentor Rangnick brings studious approach to Man Utd
Thais begin training for Suzuki Cup
Leaders Chelsea held to draw as Man City go second
Dechapol, Sapsiree win but Ratchanok loses in Indonesia Open finals
Chan conquers the Canyon
Chan and Kim seize lead at Blue Canyon
Bangers topple Vagabonds in ACG showdown
Sadom shines on day two at Blue Canyon
Rolling on with the Kamala Bowls Club singles championship
Impressive Catlin tames Canyon
Hamilton stakes claim as title favourite

 

Phuket community
Grab delivery driver killed as pickup hits motorbike

The dangerous way many of those Grab deliverymen ride is most likely the root cause. Every one I see...(Read More)

Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Why are the most of the schools closed in and around Phuket town “Covid-19“ ?...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

I agree with the sentiment, Sweetie, but the spelling is wrong. Omicron with an "n" at the...(Read More)

Suthep indicted over construction contracts

As always he'll squirm out of it...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

'Guests'? You make guests get visas? I would never demand a Thai person residing in USA t...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

I think the Omicrom (shouldn't it be Omni..?) is mutating into the not so common cold which is ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

I really do not care to know if people's 'A'' are 'F'. Who cares if someone...(Read More)

New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected

It was Prattles and his Army actually. Plenty of those restaurants are gone for good, long stretches...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

I love Thailand, it's Thai people who ruin it. Wishing punishment upon a person for her opinio...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket offers walk-in Pfizer jabs

Also for Thai children, 12-18? Please reply. Thanks...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 