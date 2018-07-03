Writers Night at The Boathouse Phuket

Start From: Saturday 21 July 2018, 06:30AM to Saturday 21 July 2018, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

A romantic evening of food (canapés), wines and creativity at The Boathouse, Kata Beach. On Saturday July 21st featuring two famous local authors and artists presenting excerpts from their most recent works. Doctor Patrick Campbell retired acclaimed academic and author now retired in Phuket reading excerpts from his recent scurrilous semi-autobiographical book "Phuket Days" Bangkok-based former Creative Director, Rolling Stone and Playboy columnist and New York nightclub owner Alan Platt presenting his new book "Foreign Fool" recording his hilarious mis-adventures around the globe. Please contact us at +66 76 330 015-7 , +66 76 363200 Fax: +66 76 330 561 Email: info@boathouse-phuket.com