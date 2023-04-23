333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wrexham follow Hollywood script to reach the Football League

Wrexham follow Hollywood script to reach the Football League

FOOTBALL: Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney cried tears of joy as they watched Wrexham, who the duo bought in 2020, reach the English Football League for the first time in 15 years yesterday (Apr 22).

Football
By AFP

Sunday 23 April 2023, 12:15PM

Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds celebrate on the pitch with the National League trophy after the match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground Stadium in Wrexham yesterday (Apr 22) which saw Wrexham promoted. Photo: AFP

Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds celebrate on the pitch with the National League trophy after the match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground Stadium in Wrexham yesterday (Apr 22) which saw Wrexham promoted. Photo: AFP

Reynolds and McElhenney were joined in their box at the Racecourse Ground by fellow actor Paul Rudd to watch a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood that secured the Welsh side’s passage to the fourth-tier of the English football pyramid.

“I think we can hear what it feels to the town. It’s a moment of catharsis for them and celebration. For us to be welcomed into their community and be welcomed to this experience, has been the honour of my life,” said McElhenney, most famous for his role in comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”.

Wrexham have garnered global appeal since “Deadpool” star Reynolds and McElhenney took control from a supporters trust with an initial £2 million (B85mn) investment.

A Disney+ documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham” has captured the highs and lows of the team and their celebrity owners.

But a huge investment in transfer fees and player wages for non-league level now has its reward.

“I am not sure I can process what happened tonight. I am still little speechless,” said Reynolds.

“People said at the beginning ‘why Wrexham?’. This is exactly why Wrexham. This happening, right now, is why.”

Boreham Wood threatened to spoil the party in front of 10,000 expectant home fans when they opened the scoring inside the first minute through Lee Ndlovu.

The tension was eased when Elliot Lee headed in 15 minutes later to spark the first high-fives of celebration between the co-owners in the stands.

Paul Mullin was one of those lured down the divisions by the riches on offer at Wrexham and the former Everton and Liverpool youth player has proved worth every penny in the promotion race.

Mullin smashed home two brilliant strikes in the second half to take his tally for the season to 45 as Wrexham opened up an unassailable four-point lead over Notts County at the top of the National League table with only one game remaining.

“I would like to say Paul Mullin is one of the greatest footballer players in the world,” added McElhenney.

Wrexham boast a proud history as the third-oldest professional football club in the world, with past glories including a FA Cup win over Arsenal and a European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph against Porto.

But they had fallen on hard times as financial problems saw an 87-year stay in the Football League come to an end in 2008.

Now they are back in circumstances a Hollywood script writer would struggle to match.

Before lining up in League Two next season, glamour friendlies against Manchester United and Chelsea await in the United States thanks to the club’s new-found American following.

Supporters closer to home got their moment in the sun as they spilled onto the pitch at full-time to celebrate amid plumes of red smoke billowing from flares.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The action hots up on day 3 of the Phuket cricket sixes
Blue Tree top of the crop after day 2 at the ACG
Arsenal’s title hopes on rocks despite late fightback against Southampton
Arsenal aim to put pressure on City as Newcastle face Spurs
Phuket athletes shine at National Youth Games
Dojo bags 19 medals at National Jiu-Jitsu Championships
Australia embraces Greg Norman’s rebel LIV Golf with sell-out crowds
Kunlavut, Panipak receive top honours
Thailand names SEA Games provisional football squad
Rins rules in Austin after Bagnaia blunder
SEA Games to be shown on Thai TV
Saka penalty miss proves costly as Arsenal blow lead again in West Ham draw
Over 8,000 runners expected for 2023 Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon
Krabi to Phuket swim aims to raise marine conservation efforts
Haaland at the double as City heap pressure on Arsenal, Villa extend streak

 

Phuket community
Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

he must have going 40-50km per hour i'm sure... ...(Read More)

Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

there has been an expolsion of minibuses on the island over the past 6 months. their fast, aggreeive...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

what a shame, thailand is the only country still doing business with this criminal state...ops... se...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

No mention of the supression of free speech and political prisoners- well its not allowed here eithe...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Nice to see they can extradite kidnappers- a shame they can't extradite cop killers....(Read More)

Chinese arrivals weak this year

Typical doomsaying by Kurt. So far 2023 has been a good year for tourism in Thailand, given the fact...(Read More)

Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

Yes Kurt. Conserving water as a precaution ! Nothing wrong about that. Many countries are advised to...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Oh, c'mon. He was a "client" and that's why she went with him to his room. How do ...(Read More)

Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

Dear People, You have crapped on me for long enough, 8 billion now. Time to annhilate your gree...(Read More)

Understanding Phuket’s ‘haze season’

Supporting start ups that use the agricultural waste instead of burning it would be a good start. A...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
SALA
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna

 