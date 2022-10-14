Wreath laying ceremony honours King Bhumibol

PHUKET: Governor Narong Woonciew oversaw a wreath laying ceremony last night (Oct 13) to honour and remember late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, now called King Bhumibol The Great, who passed away on the date six years ago.

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 October 2022, 11:51AM

King Bhumibol, also referred to as Rama IX, passed away on Oct 13, 2016, at Siriraj Hospital. He was 89. The day is now marked as the national public holiday.

At the ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall, Governor Narong led top-ranking officers and representatives from the private sector in laying wreaths in front of an image of King Bhumibol. Governor Narong then recited a speech recounting the late King’s great achievements throughout his 70-year reign.

Specifically honoured was King Bhumibol’s grace, wisdom and compassion for the Thai people, and for his legacy of the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy as a guideline for the people to live by.

The gathering then observed 89 seconds of silence to pay homage to His Majesty’s grace.