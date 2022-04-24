tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wounded dolphin rescued at Nai Yang Beach

Wounded dolphin rescued at Nai Yang Beach

PHUKET: An injured striped dolphin was rescued in the shallow waters of Nai Yang beach this morning (Apr 24) after becoming grounded.

animalsmarinewildlifeenvironment
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 24 April 2022, 02:32PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The male dolphin, about 1.70 meters long, 80 centimetres wide and weighing approxiamtely 80 kilograms, was discovered to have endured three wounds and was in a weak condition before being taken away by officials from the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animal Rescue Center for treatment.

Sorasak Rananan, the head of Sirinath National Park, was notified of the situation around 7:30am this morning by Watcharathorn Klangkua, Thalang Sub-district Chief Executive, after a group of tourists and local residents saw the stranded dolphin off Koh Pling and called for help.

Mr Sorasak immediately alerted rescue teams from the Saku Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and Muang Mai branch of the Phuket Foundation who rushed to the dolphin’s aid. They administered basic first aid to the wounds and moved the stricken mammal onto a stretcher before staff from the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animal Rescue Center took over.

After inspecting the dolphin, Dr Patcharaporn Kaewmong, a vet from the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animal Rescue Center, confirmed the mammal had one wound at the base of its tail, one large abrasion on the side of its body and one wound near its mouth. He added the dolphin was clearly exhausted and in a very weak state, but was still able to flap his tail in the water.

PaintFX

The dolphin was then moved onto a special rescue stretcher before being carried ashore and taken to the Rescue Center in Wichit.

It was not immediately disclosed how the dolphin came to have endured the wounds but Dr Patcharaporn speculated they resembled those of a mammal being caught in discarded fishing nets. Mr Sorasak added he believed it to likely be a fishing net discarded elsewhere that had washed up at Nai Yang beach.

Mr Sorasak also explained that around 1pm yesterday afternoon local villagers had advised him that a dolphin had become beached in a similar spot. They managed to help guide the mammal back to deeper waters and it swam off. Mr Sorasak said this particular dolphin did not exhibit any clear wounds so he is unsure whether it is the same one that was washed ashore this morning.

He added that he has given orders for a series of officers from the park to regularly patrol the area in the event any further dolphins find themselves in difficulty.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Most Thais want to elect their governors, says poll
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
UN chief Guterres to visit Moscow and Kyiv
New push to vaccinate school kids this term
Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass
Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven
Phuket marks 130 new COVID cases, one more death
Man toting gun loaded with blanks accosts tourist on Bangla Rd
Patong Bay Hill Hotel nightlife venue closed for 15 days
Ukraine family tells of epic escape from Mariupol on foot
Koh Phangan plugs sustainable tourism
Even Phuket farmers need tourism, Senator told
Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases, no deaths
Longer drinking hours at eateries as COVID controls ease
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Testing on arrival to end, Restaurant drinking allowed to midnight || April 22

 

Phuket community
Patong Bay Hill Hotel nightlife venue closed for 15 days

lets send another loyer undercover there in 15days after midnight for another episode of this saga.....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass

just because this is an abosulte monarchy and they want to controll the people as much as possible.....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass

As restrictions in surrounding countries lifted, continuing with Thailand Pass is head stubben ridic...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass

Lol....just, lol....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Final test for Thailand Pass

The UK has abolished ALL entry requirements. You don't even need to be vaccinated. Yes they'...(Read More)

Even Phuket farmers need tourism, Senator told

Fully agree with Christy. Southern Thailand could be an agricultural power house if the gov would he...(Read More)

Longer drinking hours at eateries as COVID controls ease

Great that Covid Virus + variants informed Officialdom that it starts 'working' just at midn...(Read More)

Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

Always electrical short-circuit thinking on Phuket. Has phuket no qualified electricians? When you l...(Read More)

Man toting gun loaded with blanks accosts tourist on Bangla Rd

Wow, 10 police officers on the case ( photos). Poor khun Kittipong, had probably a heat stroke. It ...(Read More)

Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

Not enough customers that's was caused the fire, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 