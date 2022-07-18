Wounded dolphin dies after rescue at Patong

PHUKET: A wounded striped dolphin rescued from shallow water at Patong Beach late yesterday afternoon (July 17) has died, marine life experts at the Siritharn Rare Marine Life Rescue Center have confirmed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 July 2022, 10:43AM

Lifeguards at the beach were alerted at about 5:20pm that a young dolphin had been found in distress in shallow water near the bridge at the southern end of Patong Beach.

Soon after, lifeguards as well as Patong Police and Kusoildharm rescue workers were at the scene. Marine biologists at the Siritharn Rare Marine Life Rescue Center, based at Ao Makham on Phuket’s east coast, also soon arrived.

The marine life experts checked the dolphin for obvious signs of injury and found a wound on its tail. Coordinated efforts then saw the young dolphin brought ashore and rushed to the the Siritharn Rare Marine Life Rescue Center.

Marine biologists at the centre later confirmed that the dolphin had died. Details of any infections the dolphin may have been suffering or how serious the wound on the tail was have yet to be announced.