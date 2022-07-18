Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wounded dolphin dies after rescue at Patong

Wounded dolphin dies after rescue at Patong

PHUKET: A wounded striped dolphin rescued from shallow water at Patong Beach late yesterday afternoon (July 17) has died, marine life experts at the Siritharn Rare Marine Life Rescue Center have confirmed.

patongmarineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resourcesdeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 July 2022, 10:43AM

Photo: Patong lifeguards

Photo: Patong lifeguards

Photo: Patong lifeguards

Photo: Patong lifeguards

Photo: Patong lifeguards

Photo: Patong lifeguards

Photo: Patong lifeguards

Photo: Patong lifeguards

Photo: Patong lifeguards

Photo: Patong lifeguards

« »

Lifeguards at the beach were alerted at about 5:20pm that a young dolphin had been found in distress in shallow water near the bridge at the southern end of Patong Beach.

Soon after, lifeguards as well as Patong Police and Kusoildharm rescue workers were at the scene. Marine biologists at the Siritharn Rare Marine Life Rescue Center, based at Ao Makham on Phuket’s east coast, also soon arrived.

The marine life experts checked the dolphin for obvious signs of injury and found a wound on its tail. Coordinated efforts then saw the young dolphin brought ashore and rushed to the the Siritharn Rare Marine Life Rescue Center.

Marine biologists at the centre later confirmed that the dolphin had died. Details of any infections the dolphin may have been suffering or how serious the wound on the tail was have yet to be announced.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 18 July 2022 - 10:57:12 

Found at south end Patong beach, near bridge? Poor dolphin, at outlet of pure untreated contaminated waterflow location. Dolphin died of that contaminated water flow, but we will never read that conclusion..

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist boost for Phuket? FDA pushes for cannabis sections, Dolphin succumbs || July 18
Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief
Phuket small hotel operators are getting assistance, report officials
Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware, says report
Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident
Asia Pacific 1H 2022 hotel investment totals US$6.8bn, up 33% year-on-year
Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew
Zelensky sacks 2 top Ukraine officials as EU mulls Russia sanctions
Department ramps up piracy inspections as tourists return
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, two deaths
Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan
FDA warns against ordering Molnupiravir online
New York to make ‘Little Thailand’ official
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Family and colleagues praise drowned doctor

 

Phuket community
Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

Now we have 2 collapsed walls. This one and the one at Kata Hill, Patak Road (Almost 2 years now wai...(Read More)

Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief

Why not prepare/repositioning immidiately NOW 2 Thai Tsunami buoys? It all starts there. Drill show ...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

For sure Koh Phangan at least a few days during each 28 days full moon cicle ignores the so much by ...(Read More)

Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware, says report

why they simply dont they ask Andrew Mc Gregor marshal how it does stay protected and surely he migh...(Read More)

Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident

oh elicopter crash? that why the burmese fighter jet could come in without worry..LOL.. great to kno...(Read More)

Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

must have been build from professional company and i'm sure the bidding of this job was done ver...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

please change red and yellow flags for red and green or red and blue.. this is just ridiculous ...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

if your breakfast Covid _must_ be brought fresh from India.. then... perfetto...(Read More)

Wounded dolphin dies after rescue at Patong

Found at south end Patong beach, near bridge? Poor dolphin, at outlet of pure untreated contaminated...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

Yes look for a leap in Covid cases in 10 days and just where O where does all the excrement go? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 