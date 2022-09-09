British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Worst far from over in soggy Bangkok

Worst far from over in soggy Bangkok

BANGKOK: The worst might not be over for residents of rain-soaked Bangkok and vicinity. As motorists got stuck on roads in Greater Bangkok, some for hours, on Thursday night (Sept 8), Bangkok Deputy Governor Wissanu Sapsompol gave them another warning.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 9 September 2022, 09:50AM

Motorists creep through floodwaters on Chaeng Watthana Road on Thursday after more heavy rain in Lak Si and other areas of Bangkok. Photo: Royal Thai Police

Motorists creep through floodwaters on Chaeng Watthana Road on Thursday after more heavy rain in Lak Si and other areas of Bangkok. Photo: Royal Thai Police

A road on Koh Chang is flooded on Thursday after a downpour on the resort island in Trat province. Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong / Bangkok Post

A road on Koh Chang is flooded on Thursday after a downpour on the resort island in Trat province. Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong / Bangkok Post

Vehicles jam flooded Phahon Yothin Road in the Rangsit area of Muang district in Pathum Thani just north of the capital on Thursday evening. Photo: @nakhon224 via @js100radio photo / via Bangkok Post

Vehicles jam flooded Phahon Yothin Road in the Rangsit area of Muang district in Pathum Thani just north of the capital on Thursday evening. Photo: @nakhon224 via @js100radio photo / via Bangkok Post

« »

Prolonged, heavy rain is expected in the capital region until Monday as Bangkok in the path of monsoon trenches, he said, citing data from the Meteorological Department, reports the Bangkok Post.

The most seriously flooded areas so far have been in the northern and eastern districts of Bangkok, he added.

Thursday evening was another nightmare for the capital’s commuters as hours of rain in the afternoon left several roads under water.

Affected locations included the Bang Khen roundabout, and Chaeng Watthana and Phahon Yothin roads, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Jor Sor 100 traffic broadcaster.

The Rangsit area in Muang district of Pathum Thani was also seriously flooded, causing traffic on Phahon Yothin Road to other central, northern and northeastern provinces to come to a standstill.

The BMA said on Thursday night that Lak Si remained hit the hardest by downpours, while the Don Muang district office alerted people whose houses are located along Klong Prem Prachakorn to move their belongings to high ground as water could overflow the canal banks.

Traffic chaos was also seen on some major thoroughfares in inner Bangkok, including some sections of Rama IV and Phetchaburi roads.

Photos posted earlier in the day on social networks also showed flooded roads in Bang Khen, Khlong Sam Wa, Lat Krabang and Don Mueng districts, while much of Bang Na district on the eastern part of the capital was also under water.

AXA Insurance PCL

Some locations in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi and Muang district of Pathum Thani and Phra Samut Chedi district in Samut Prakan were also inundated.

The BMA said on Thursday afternoon that Lak Si had reported the highest precipitation, at 75 millimetres, after only two hours of rain. On Wednesday, neighbouring Bang Khen reported 170mm of rain ‒ the most in 20 years.

Rangsit continued to be the hardest hit area in Pathum Thani as Rangsit canal had nearly reached its capacity and again looked set to overflow.

The Nakhon Rangsit Municipality red-flagged areas along the canal, warning residents to stay vigilant as their houses were at risk of flooding.

The national weather service said that heavy rain and possible flash floods was likely in all regions except the South, where only Ranong and Phang Nga were on alert.

Rain was forecast for 70-80% of the country.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said flooding had been reported in 17 provinces since Monday. However, so far there have been no reports of death or injuries linked to the weather.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drug arrests net 1.3kg of ice, 45k meth pills
Police lead Bangla work permit checks
Airport transfers to AoT are legal, says Transport Ministry
Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles III succeeds
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Drug suspect tased by police || September 08
Collaborative project between Phuket Prison and local community launched
Airlift to support Phuket recovery in H2 2022
Drug suspect tased by police
Man injured as motorbike slams back of truck
Eyeing Asia pivot, Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia
Judges won’t be rushed on Prayut ruling
Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis || September 07
APEC meetings in Phuket target MSMEs
Motorist in student murder case in solitary after attacking other prisoner

 

Phuket community
Police lead Bangla work permit checks

What a loose face for Phromphiriya to air nonsense as proved now by the deep going inspection of sev...(Read More)

Judges won’t be rushed on Prayut ruling

Coup leaders, dictators, that kind, once they experienced to be above the law, or twist the law as t...(Read More)

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

*denomination. Drat the no edit....(Read More)

Man injured as motorbike slams back of truck

I never understood that fruit stalls are allowed to stand right aside a traffic lane. Same for these...(Read More)

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

Women suffer abuse at the hands of their partners all over the world, not just Thailand. The common ...(Read More)

Man injured as motorbike slams back of truck

Everyday I see people stopped in traffic lanes so they can get food from a stall. Truly a selfish i...(Read More)

Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles III succeeds

Queen Elizabeth 11 to be fondly remembered with much affection and admiration by so many generations...(Read More)

Judges won’t be rushed on Prayut ruling

Wasn't HE the coup maker who put himself in place to govern? Took office illegally and now just ...(Read More)

Drug suspect tased by police

Makes a change from shooting another "suspect" which is the more usual method of subduing ...(Read More)

Man injured as motorbike slams back of truck

I'm guessing no helmet from the injuries described. Why are Thais (especially males) so against ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
The 8 Pool Villa
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
BDO Phuket
Brightview Center
Cassia Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 