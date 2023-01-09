333 at the beach
World’s top stars to compete in Princess Sirivannavari tournament

World's top stars to compete in Princess Sirivannavari tournament

BADMINTON: Thailand’s top badminton stars will compete in the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2023 in Bangkok later this month, organisers said on Saturday (Jan 7).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 January 2023, 09:00AM

Big tournament: Thai badminton chief Patama Leeswadtrakul, centre, poses with officials, sponsors and players during at Saturday’s (Jan 7) press conference. Photo: Bangkok Post

Big tournament: Thai badminton chief Patama Leeswadtrakul, centre, poses with officials, sponsors and players during at Saturday’s (Jan 7) press conference. Photo: Bangkok Post

The HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 event, which offers a total purse of US$210,000 (B7.24 million), will be held at Nimibutr Stadium from Jan 31-Feb 5, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul told a press conference.

Thailand’s world No.9 Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be the highest-ranked player in the men’s singles, reports the Bangkok Post.

World No.6 Ratchanok Intanon, No.10 Busanan Ongbamrungphan and No.12 Pornpawee Chochuwong will lead the Thai challenge in the women’s singles.

World No.5 Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai and No.9 Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard will be among the favourites in the women’s doubles.

Some of the world’s top players will join them in the tournament including Spain’s Carolina Marin, China’s Han Yu and Canadian Michelle Li in the women’s singles, and Chinese stars Shi Yuqi and Lu Guangzu in the men’s singles.

Thai Residential

The winners will receive trophies graciously donated by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. Patama said the event is being held in honour of the Princess.

Her Royal Highness is a former national team player who won the title in the women’s team event at the 2005 SEA Games.

Patama also said the event will help boost the country’s economy.

The draw will be made today and the tournament will be televised live by TrueVisions.

