THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

World-renowned Buddhist scholar offers free seminar at UWC Thailand

United World College Thailand (UWCT) is increasingly known on the island and within the global UWC movement for its commitment to a mindful, sustainable and peaceful education.

CommunityCulture
By The Phuket News

Friday 9 November 2018, 02:00PM

B. Alan Wallace, Ph.D

B. Alan Wallace, Ph.D

1-The Mindfulness Centre at UWC

1-The Mindfulness Centre at UWC

As awareness of the school’s program spreads, the school community continues to attract some of the world’s foremost minds on meditation, happiness and mindfulness including the “world’s happiest man” Matthieu Ricard and one of the most progressive Buddhist scholars in the West, B. Alan Wallace, Ph.D.

Ordained by the Dalai Lama after spending 14 years training as a Buddhist monk, Wallace (Stanford University) has dedicated the last 40 years to philosophical study, Buddhism, and teaching. His translations, popular publications, talks, and academic essays give testimony to his fervent desire to share knowledge. Wallace continually seeks innovative ways to integrate Buddhist contemplative practices with Western science to advance the study of the mind.

In a rare opportunity, Wallace will be in Phuket to give a complimentary two-day lecture hosted by UWCT from November 17 to 18. The seminar will focus on four types of intelligence that are essential for bringing about optimal mental health and balance: conative, attentional, cognitive, and emotional intelligence. Over the two days, Wallace will explore how mental illness occurs when one or more of these mental faculties is hyperactive, deficient, or dysfunctional, while also discussing how exceptional levels of mental health and well-being can be developed by cultivating each of these four kinds of intelligence individually and synergistically.

To clarify how this may apply in the context of our daily lives, Wallace explains: “For many people most of the time, our default mode is rumination, or semi-conscious mind-wandering, and this has been found to be exhausting, unsatisfying, and counterproductive. To counteract this habit, I encourage people to cultivate a sense of ease, stillness, and clarity in their body-mind, and sustain this with a flow of mindful, discerning presence. This prevents stress, rather than treating it, like a band-aid, for it addresses the underlying causes of stress, rather than just treating its symptoms.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Wallace’s visit underpins the school’s perspective that mindfulness is integral to a 21st century education. While on campus, Wallace will also participate in the official opening of UWCT’s very own Mindfulness Centre. The centre is used each day for secular mindfulness practice by classes ranging from Nursery to Grade 12, where students explore how to ‘pay attention to the present moment, on purpose, with kindness and curiosity,’ with the school’s Mindfulness Mentor Kru Lucy Keller. UWCT’s boarding students also use the space for meditation and yoga in the evenings to ready themselves for a restorative night’s sleep.

To attend the two-day seminar at UWCT, which runs from 9am to 3pm each day, please book a seat by emailing the school on rsvp@uwcthailand.ac.th. Please note that the seminar is free of charge so seating is limited.

UWC Thailand International School is located adjacent to the event’s co-sponsors Thanyapura Health & Sport Resort. Akin to what UWCT’s Mindfulness Centre offers to parents and students, Thanyapura offers members and guests access to a bespoke Mind Centre. The resort’s team of Mind Trainers is led by Pierre Gagnon, who has experience coordinating concentration and insight meditation retreats, and teaching the relationship that exists between Buddhism and neuroscience.

For more information on Thanyapura, visit Thanyapura.com. For more information on UWC Thailand, please visit www.uwcthailand.ac.th

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Peranakannitat Museum in Phuket Town
All for one, one for all - Why gay marriage has been a no-go in Buddhist Thailand
Bookhemian Cafe in Old Phuket Town. A book lover’s haven.
Plastic…not so fantastic
The Great Escape - A peaceful weekend in Cape Panwa
The social animal - Educating your dog
Skal Phuket 2018 Charity Evening
Amari Phuket organises the first Green and Natural Market
Melbourne Cup Race Day in Phuket
Charity Quiz for the Good Shepherd Centre
RIP Joey Lee - To a much loved local character
Hero behind the scenes - Interview with cave diver, Maksym Polejaka
Chalong Bay Wonderland - The people behind the improbable success story
The Lifestyle Village - An ambitious future for Phuket Boat Lagoon
#fight4Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket man nabbed with over 52,000 ya bah pills, ya ice

Just a drop catch, imagine how much volume reach Phuket customers? Again, it is time to 'attack&...(Read More)

Singapore crane to raise Phoenix from Phuket seabed

And the 10 million was actually paid to the first group of idiots? They get paid for not doing the j...(Read More)

Hanoi ‘must end eating of dogs before Formula 1 arrives’

Why must they? Pigs are just as intelligent as dogs. What about eating the babies of sheep? I don...(Read More)

Phuket man hunted for stabbing ex to death in jealous rage

Kurt,could you define for all those ,me included,who are not experts for jealousy related crimes in ...(Read More)

Phuket man hunted for stabbing ex to death in jealous rage

It is you who needs to wake up. Singling out a particular race for comment for whatever reason wit...(Read More)

Half a ton of underwater garbage collected at Patong Beach

Fishing has been the occupation of many for millennia, as it has been for many other countries......(Read More)

Phuket man hunted for stabbing ex to death in jealous rage

K,now you come up with Buddhism to distract from your stupid assertions regarding "known thai w...(Read More)

Phuket man hunted for stabbing ex to death in jealous rage

This is the Phuket news, it mainly focuses on Thai news and most comments are in direct response, no...(Read More)

THAI’s loss doubles in Q3

As of Sept 30, ThaiAir 103 aircrafts? Sure? Their list not comes further than 81 aircrafts. Among th...(Read More)

Filipina expat escapes unharmed as car rolls at airport turnoff roadworks

Poor lady expat. Do like the thai, denie any wrong doing. Claim the road is slippery, and don't...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Go Air
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
PST 21 - 24 NOV 2018
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Thai Residential

 