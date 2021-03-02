BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

World’s first Covax jab injected as US eyes J&J rollout

World’s first Covax jab injected as US eyes J&J rollout

WORLD: Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday (Mar 1) became the first recipient of a coronavirus vaccine under the global Covax scheme, as US health workers prepared to distribute nearly four million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugsIndianhealth
By AFP

Tuesday 2 March 2021, 09:38AM

Covax tag on a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the Covax global COVID-19 vaccination programme. Photo: AFP.

Covax tag on a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the Covax global COVID-19 vaccination programme. Photo: AFP.

Covax, a scheme designed to ensure that poorer countries do not miss out on COVID-19 vaccines that have so far been largely hoovered up by rich nations, is aiming to deliver at least two billion doses by the end of the year.

Akufo-Addo received his AstraZeneca shot live on television along with his wife, a day before the rest of the first batch of 600,000 Covax doses are deployed across Ghana.

“It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it, so that everybody in Ghana can feel comfortable about taking this vaccine,” the president said.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also got his coronavirus jab yesterday – although a glitch in the online booking system meant thousands of others were turned away from hospitals nationwide.

And in the United States, 3.9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are due to be delivered after it became the latest jab to get the green light from US regulators.

The J&J rollout comes as a boost to President Joe Biden’s plan to beat back a virus that has killed more than half a million Americans, making the US the world’s worst-hit nation.

Vaccines are seen as crucial to returning the world to normality and healing the economy after a pandemic that has claimed more than 2.5 million lives across the globe.

More than 224 million vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, according to national data compiled by AFP, with the Philippines among the latest countries to launch a rollout yesterday.

But rich countries have bought up the vast majority of those available, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to warn that the crisis cannot end unless poor countries can vaccinate their populations too.

A new row is brewing over a call, led by India and South Africa, for intellectual property rights to the vaccines to be waived.

Backed by dozens of governments from Argentina to Bangladesh, they argue that this would boost production and ultimately bring the pandemic to a swifter end.

UWC Thailand

But the United States, the European Union and Switzerland – home to major pharmaceutical firms – oppose the idea, which is being thrashed out at a World Trade Organization meeting yesterday and today.

Some countries are now cautiously lifting strict curbs on daily life as infection rates stabilise, with Germans rushing to hairdressers yesterday as salons reopened.

“It’s such a relief. I couldn’t bear to look at myself in the mirror before!” Hans-Joachim Berthold, a 64-year-old Berliner, told AFP after his first cut in two and a half months.

But while inoculation campaigns are now well under way, the spread of highly infectious COVID variants has fuelled worries that they could prove more resistant to the vaccines.

Britain has appealed for a person infected with the potent Brazilian strain to come forward after the person failed to leave contact details while being tested – meaning they could still be infecting others without knowing it.

In some countries, widespread vaccine scepticism remains another obstacle to achieving mass immunity, although a survey of six countries suggests willingness to get the jab is on the rise.

Even in France, the country with the least enthusiasm of those surveyed, willingness is up to 59%, the study by KekstCNC found.

In the entertainment world, mass vaccinations are fuelling hopes of an eventual return to live events with big crowds.

The Berlin film festival kicked off online yesterday, but organisers are hoping to stage a gala awards ceremony in June if pandemic conditions permit.

At the usually-glitzy Golden Globes on Sunday night, awkward technical glitches interspersed the dishing out of awards to those behind some of the past year’s best film and television.

The night’s first winner, “Judas and the Black Messiah” supporting actor Daniel Kaluuya, initially lost sound for his acceptance speech, forcing an apology from presenter Laura Dern.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials
With vaccine rollout, national tourism operators call to reopen Thailand to tourism by July 1
Prayut defends cops over rally
Shot registration to kick off in May
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine rollout begins! New Year Kata Beach turtles hatch! || March 1
Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin
Phuket officials move to provide assistance to beggars, homeless
Phuket haze thickens
Finance Ministry prepares assistance for state staff
Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day
Rubber bullets, tear gas fired as rally turns violent
Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail
Road collapses into Chalong reservoir
Dust haze settles over Phuket
Anutin gets first COVID jab

 

Phuket community
Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

"can be about 1,500 people per day" They best out how to times that by about 10 before ...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5....(Read More)

Anutin gets first COVID jab

What is mr Anutin talking about? AstraZenica vaccins arrived in Thailand on 24 Feb. So, what 'sa...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in su...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

It's not as if there' any doubt that he did it. There were witnesses, he stayed right there ...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

OK boys over the Top you go. I'll be waiting for when you get back. The people in power the wo...(Read More)

Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day

It can take some time, but army people who are responsible for killing civilians will brought to Jus...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

By the way, who guarantee us that this mental disturbed ex RTP corporal, out on bail, who tried to m...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

With agreeing bail, the Court can rule/demand side technicalities, like must hand in passport, or i...(Read More)

Jailed protest leaders decry double standards

Double standards? In Thai land are at least triple standards of handling the laws. 1 for the rich an...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Brightview Center
QSI Cooking 2021
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura

 