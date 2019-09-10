Kata Rocks
World Cup Rugby 2019! at Two Chefs

World Cup Rugby 2019! at Two Chefs

Start From: Friday 20 September 2019, 08:00AM to Saturday 2 November 2019, 12:00AM

Come and visit Two Chefs between 20 September until 2 November during the World Cup Rugby 2019! For only 295 Baht Two Chefs will prepare a delicious deep-fried chicken burger or a beautiful chicken parmigiana for you, while you watching the exciting World Cup Rugby Games all day and night! And if you do need some hydration, just order an ice-cold drink for just 99 Baht! Book your table now at twochefs.com/twochefsreservations or call our branch in Kata (076-333-370, opens 8am until 12am) Karon (076-286-479, opens 5pm until 12am) or Patong (076-344-914, opens 12pm until 12am. And of course our Houseband will entertain you with some amazing live music starts from 8pm every day! Come for the FOOD, stay for the FUN!

Address : Two Chefs

 

