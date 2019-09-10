World Cup Rugby 2019! at Two Chefs

Start From: Friday 20 September 2019, 08:00AM to Saturday 2 November 2019, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Come and visit Two Chefs between 20 September until 2 November during the World Cup Rugby 2019! For only 295 Baht Two Chefs will prepare a delicious deep-fried chicken burger or a beautiful chicken parmigiana for you, while you watching the exciting World Cup Rugby Games all day and night! And if you do need some hydration, just order an ice-cold drink for just 99 Baht! Book your table now at twochefs.com/twochefsreservations or call our branch in Kata (076-333-370, opens 8am until 12am) Karon (076-286-479, opens 5pm until 12am) or Patong (076-344-914, opens 12pm until 12am. And of course our Houseband will entertain you with some amazing live music starts from 8pm every day! Come for the FOOD, stay for the FUN!