FOOTBALL: The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has confirmed local broadcasting rights for the World Cup football finals in Russia, clearing the way for fans in Thailand to watch the tournament live on free TV.

Friday 27 April 2018, 05:39PM

Christian Karembeu, a key member of France’s World Cup 98 winning team, seen here when the solid-gold trophy came to Phuket as part of the Coca-Cola World Cup Tour. Photo: Matt Pond

The SAT said today (Apr 27) that all matches will be broadcast, showing on at least two channels – one operated by True Vision and also on Amarin TV.

True Vision is operated by Charoen Pokphand Group of the Chiawaranon family. The conglomerate has two channels. Amarin TV is controlled by another tycoon family, the Sirivadanabhakdis.

The SAT said seven firms have agreed to pool B1.4 billion to buy the rights to show the tournament on Thai stations.

Details of the settlement among Thai companies after long negotiations will be announced by SAT board chairman Prawit Wongsuwon on Monday (Apr 30).

Gen Prawit is also deputy prime minister and defence minister. He is on a seven-day official visit to the US Defense Department, ending today (Apr 27).

Russia will host the 2018 Fifa World Cup from June 14-July 15. Thirty teams will take part in the tournament, playing 64 matches in all in 11 cities across the country.

