Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

World Cup ambassador calls homosexuality ‘damage in the mind’

World Cup ambassador calls homosexuality ‘damage in the mind’

QATAR: A Qatari World Cup ambassador called homosexuality a “damage in the mind” in a German TV interview, sparking criticism in Europe and the United States Tuesday just 12 days before the tournament kicks off.

culturefootballsex
By AFP

Wednesday 9 November 2022, 11:26AM

The Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. Photo: AFP

The Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. Photo: AFP

Qatar will accept gay visitors but “they have to accept our rules”, former international footballer Khalid Salman said in the interview with the ZDF broadcaster that aired last night (Nov 8).

Salman also said homosexuality was “haram” - forbidden in Islam - during the interview, which was abruptly broken off after his comments.

Qatar has come under sustained fire over its human rights record ahead of the World Cup, including its treatment of foreign workers and its stance on women’s and LGBTQ rights.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser yesterday called Salman’s comments “awful”.

“That is also the reason why we are working to hopefully improve things in Qatar in the future,” said Faeser, who is also Germany’s minister for sport.

The anti-LGBTQ remarks also raised eyebrows in Washington.

“Obviously, those comments were of a great concern,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “I suspect we’ll be addressing that directly” with the Qataris.

Last month the United States urged “patience and tolerance” from Qatari authorities when the Gulf nation hosts football fans at the high-profile tournament.

Germany’s Faeser said last week on a visit to Qatar that she will attend the World Cup after being given a “guarantee of safety” for LGBTQ fans by Qatar’s prime minister.

Homophobic basic attitude’

The German minister yesterday said she had “no new indications from him that anything has changed”.

Faeser described her trip to Qatar as “not easy” and said it had been “important for me to hold talks there to see who would do what for the safety of German fans during the World Cup.”

German lawmakers joined Faeser on the visit, but the German government’s human rights commissioner Luise Amtsberg pulled out.

Faeser had previously said Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup was “very tricky” from Berlin’s perspective, prompting Doha to summon the German ambassador.

Phuket Property

German Football Association (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf said he was “stunned” by the World Cup ambassador’s comments.

Salman’s remarks showed “a very problematic relationship with human rights,” Neuendorf told German daily Bild.

“In our view, FIFA should seriously examine whether its ethics committee should deal with this.”

The German Lesbian and Gay Association (LSVD) demanded that the government issue a travel warning for Qatar and cancel all official trips to the World Cup.

It called the comments “disturbing and yet not surprising”, alleging that they revealed the “homophobic basic attitude of the regime in Qatar”.

The Human Rights Watch group has accused Qatar of detaining and abusing LGBTQ people in the run-up to the World Cup, allegations furiously denied by the government.

Calls for boycott

Captains from a number of leading European countries, including England, France and Germany, have said they will wear armbands in rainbow colours with the message “One Love” during the tournament in an anti-discrimination campaign.

World Cup organisers did not immediately respond when asked for comment by AFP but have previously defended the country’s rights record.

“No matter your race, your religion, your social and sexual orientation, you are most welcome, and Qataris are ready to receive you with the best hospitality that you can imagine,” FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said last week.

But Wenzel Michalski, the head of Human Rights Watch in Germany, warned yesterday there was “a big risk” that open displays of homosexuality in Qatar “will be punished - no matter what assurances there are”.

Fans in stadiums across Germany have called for boycotts of the tournament.

In Dortmund last weekend, fans in the club’s yellow wall - the all-standing southern stand - unveiled a banner saying “BOYCOTT QATAR 2022”.

Germany play Japan in their opening match on Nov 23.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreign land ownership proposal withdrawn from cabinet
Phuket celebrates Loy Krathong
Driver rescued from overturned backhoe
Expats get online visa extensions
Bypass lanes to reopen
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Firearms cache found as expat arrested, Government backtracks on land for expats || November 8
Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery
Man arrested in Ratsada with 10,000 meth pills
Drunk doctor avoids jail time for fatal road crash
Bangla raids target nightclub staff for drugs
World risks ‘collective suicide’, UN chief warns climate summit
Government U-turns on land plan
New Zealand man arrested over firearms cache in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain forecast, Bypass Rd close to full reopening, Patong Hill Rd safe? || November 7
LOT Airlines returns to Phuket

 

Phuket community
Government U-turns on land plan

Wealthy people are usually mercenary, give a hand up to the middle class foreigners if you want to...(Read More)

Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

Bang-Tao Beach is 8 kilometers long and the only public toilet is in the Marine park at the far nort...(Read More)

Bypass lanes to reopen

That hill hill/sloop is for sure very unstable. with all the large pieces concrete debris hanging on...(Read More)

Bangla raids target nightclub staff for drugs

A family from abroad walks Bangla. ..."Papa, look, many cups, surrounded by uniformed people. W...(Read More)

Bangla raids target nightclub staff for drugs

All Bangla entertainment venues probably warned that any next inspection always will be at 9pm. It i...(Read More)

Bypass lanes to reopen

Good job finally getting rid of that derelict monstrosity and reopening the road to all traffic. Tho...(Read More)

Drunk doctor avoids jail time for fatal road crash

A complete travesty of justice. A very clear cut case of who you are and what 'status' you h...(Read More)

Man arrested in Ratsada with 10,000 meth pills

This story leaves a lot of pertinent questions unanswered......(Read More)

Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

Nice idea. A park for 'people and tourists' (LOL, aren't tourists people too?) to take a...(Read More)

Bangla raids target nightclub staff for drugs

Gee. Wow. RTP chasing headlines and media attention yet again. A big planned and obviously well know...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential

 