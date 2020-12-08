BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

World Cup 2022 qualifiers hand France tricky draw, England face Poland

World Cup 2022 qualifiers hand France tricky draw, England face Poland

FOOTBALL: Holders France were handed an awkward draw in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup yesterday (Dec 7), with Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina standing in their way on the road to the finals in Qatar, while England will face Robert Lewandowski and Poland in their group.

FootballWorld-Cup
By AFP

Tuesday 8 December 2020, 11:00AM

The World Cup trophy on show during the virtual draw at FIFA headquarters in Zurich yesterday (Dec 7). Photo: AFP.

The World Cup trophy on show during the virtual draw at FIFA headquarters in Zurich yesterday (Dec 7). Photo: AFP.

Gareth Southgate’s England, semi-finalists in 2018 in Russia, will also take on Hungary and Albania as well as two of international football’s minnows, Andorra and San Marino, in Group I.

France will also face Finland - who recently beat Les Bleus in a friendly in Paris - in Group D, with Kazakhstan completing the group that was drawn in a virtual ceremony at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Didier Deschamps’ side are in a group of just five teams because they will be involved in the finals of the UEFA Nations League in Italy next October.

One of the most significant results of Deschamps’ time as France coach came in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, when his side faced Ukraine in a deciding play-off. They lost 2-0 in the first leg in Kiev before winning 3-0 in the return.

“A qualifying campaign is always a long road where there can be pitfalls,” Deschamps said. “It is better to avoid them.”

As for England, it is the seventh time they have been drawn with Poland in World Cup qualifying.

Their most recent encounters came in the campaign for the 2014 finals, with the sides drawing 1-1 in Warsaw before England triumphed 2-0 at Wembley.

Most famously, England missed out on a place at the 1974 World Cup after losing 2-0 in Poland and then being held 1-1 at Wembley.

“There’s a great history of that fixture. There was a spell when we seemed to draw them every time,” said Southgate.

Fixture pile-up

The European qualifying competition begins in March, with 13 countries from the continent going through to the 32-team finals.

There will be three rounds of fixtures in March, three more in September and two each in October and November.

That will only increase pressure on a fixture calendar that is already packed, especially with the postponed Euro 2020 set to go ahead in June and July.

That means a team that reaches the final of Euro 2020 can expect to play 17 competitive games between March and November next year.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Only the winners of the 10 groups will qualify automatically for the finals, which are to take place in November and December of 2022.

The 10 runners-up will go into play-offs alongside the two best Nations League group winners who miss out on qualifying via the traditional path.

Those play-offs, in March 2022, will produce three more qualifiers in total.

Germany, whose coach Joachim Loew has been under severe pressure after poor recent results for the 2014 World Cup winners, will be expected to come through a group in which Romania and Iceland appear their main threats.

Reigning European champions Portugal’s main opposition will come from Serbia and the Republic of Ireland in Group A. Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37 by the time the finals come around.

Spain notably drew Sweden and Greece in Group B, while Italy must take on Switzerland in Group C.

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, will meet Wales. The sides met in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals with Wales coming out on top.

“We are not going to complain about the draw,” said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

“It will also be an emotional reunion for me because it was in Wales, at Swansea, where I started my coaching career in 2007.”

After qualifying for Euro 2020 to reach their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, Scotland were handed just about as kind a draw as possible on the road to 2022 as they were placed in Group F with Denmark and Austria.

“We have to be happy with the draw but very, very wary that it will be a dangerous draw as well,” said Scotland manager Steve Clarke, whose side also face familiar foe Israel, the Faroe Islands and Moldova.

World Cup qualifying has already started elsewhere.

There will be four direct qualifiers from Asia to join hosts Qatar, four from South America, while Africa has five qualifiers.

Three teams will progress from the North, Central America and Caribbean zone, with the remaining two berths awarded to the winners of inter-continental play-offs in June 2022.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024
Suzuki Cup postponed again
Jones slams ‘disrespectful’ England critics after Nations Cup final win
Liverpool spark Anfield party to join Spurs at top of Premier League
From last to first, Perez finally wins in Sakhir thriller
Laguna Phuket Marathon holds strong
Trust the process, says Lampard as Chelsea take Premier League top spot
Bottas beats Russell to Sakhir pole
Mourinho seeks to extend Arsenal hex as fans return to Premier League
Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine
Schumacher’s son ‘exploding emotionally’ at F1 Haas breakthrough
F1 avoids disaster – but don’t call it luck
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for COVID-19
Fulham shock Leicester to escape relegation zone
Hamilton wins, Albon on podium after horror Haas smash

 

Phuket community
Royal Forestry Dept approves land for Patong tunnel

Construction of Patong Tunnel will take 4 years only? Impossible! Not believe it. The short narrow ...(Read More)

Royal Forestry Dept approves land for Patong tunnel

Interesting to see who the landowners are. A ridiculous waste of money....(Read More)

Online liquor sales banned from Dec 7

..'The regulation would not effect shops where consumers make electronic payments'... A paym...(Read More)

Phuket police launch donation campaign for flood victims

Oh no. Kurt is not going to like this article. Marvelous civic minded citizens seeking donations to ...(Read More)

Phuket police launch donation campaign for flood victims

Prior the start of the yearly returning North East Monsoon, what has the Dept of Disaster PREVENTION...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

k...if you cannot name any business that the government allows anywhere in Thailand, or anywhere els...(Read More)

PM allays second wave concerns

What is a super spreader? It is nonsense what General-PM Prayut is saying. A 'non super spreader...(Read More)

SKÅL Bangkok President warns of a deepening Thailand tourism crisis

A travel bubble with Taiwan would be ok. Taiwan has Covid-19 quite well under control. But for Taiwa...(Read More)

PM allays second wave concerns

There are no foreigners that stupid. That will pay top dollar to be locked up for 14 days, period....(Read More)

Southern flood death toll continues to rise

It's not the southern monsoon, it is the north-east monsoon causing all the flooding. Pretty poo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 