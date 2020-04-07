THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
World body postpones badminton events in Thailand and Indonesia

World body postpones badminton events in Thailand and Indonesia

BADMINTON: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has suspended a number of tournaments scheduled for May, June and July because of the coronavirus pandemic, the sport’s governing body announced yesterday (Apr 6).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 7 April 2020, 09:42AM

Badminton Association of Thailand chief Patama Leeswadtrakul. Photo: Bangkok Post

The tournaments affected include BWF World Tour events – the Indonesia Open (Super 1000) and Thailand Open (Super 500) – and several lower-tier and junior events as well as para-badminton competitions.

The Thailand Open was slated to take place from June 9-14 and would be followed by the Indonesia Open.

“The escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic globally has led all parties to confirm the suspension of these tournaments,” the BWF said in a statement.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remains the top priority.”

Last week, the BWF froze the world rankings until further notice.

CMI - Thailand

Meanwhile, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT), has called on her compatriots to stay home to help the fight against COVID-19.

“We will get past the crisis together,” said Patama, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In another development, the BAT has postponed tomorrow’s general assembly and presidential election until further notice.

When the meeting can convene, Patama will surely be re-elected as BAT president as she is the only candidate.

