Working group to monitor Phuket's dust pollution levels

Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

PHUKET: Authorities in Phuket have confirmed a working group has been established to actively monitor air quality and the threat of smog and fine particulate dust matter known as PM 2.5 across the island.

pollutionhealthtransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 February 2023, 02:22PM

A meeting yesterday (Feb 15) at the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (PPDPM), on the third floor of Provincial Hall, was presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodbam, who was joined by the PPDPM’s Udomporn Kan and other relevant officials to form a working group who discussed guidelines to prevent the spread of the dust matter.

The meeting revealed that last month saw an increase in the number of fires on the island, particularly in agricultural and forest areas which has created a series of “hotspots”.

It was also revealed that the levels of PM 2.5 had exceeded standard levels for several days in a row, which posed a potential health hazard to people on the island.

The working group declared that they would continue to monitor the situation and focus on three specific areas, as per a 2021 national agenda aimed minimising dust pollution.

Blue Tree Phuket

The three areas of focus are: urban areas, factories and industrial sites with high pollution and engine maintenance on vehicles, including roadside checkpoints for those emitting hazardous black smoke from their exhausts.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that hotspots in forest areas had decreased by 20% in the past five years, which included a 10% decrease in general forest and agricultural burning and a specific 5% reduction in the burning of sugarcane.

The meeting concluded by stating, as summer had arrived earlier this year and temperatures were slightly higher than usual, the working group had been set up to monitor the situation and to ensure there are no escalations which could lead to a potential crisis.

Capricornball | 16 February 2023 - 16:04:52 

An even more important issue though...is where's the "working group" for the filthy water pollution that plagues Phuket beaches 24/7 x 365 days a year? Never an effective measure to stop water pollution.

Capricornball | 16 February 2023 - 16:02:52 

Hardly need a working group to identify that a major source of smoke and PM2.5 is from every idiot burning everything whenever they want, and nobody ever stops it. Main things to do 1) enforce burning trash/green waste, 2) fine trucks belching black smoke because they think its cool. Oh wait, sounds like those are jobs for the police, but they don't do anything.

 

