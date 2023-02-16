Working group to monitor Phuket’s dust pollution levels

PHUKET: Authorities in Phuket have confirmed a working group has been established to actively monitor air quality and the threat of smog and fine particulate dust matter known as PM 2.5 across the island.

pollutionhealthtransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 February 2023, 02:22PM

A meeting yesterday (Feb 15) at the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (PPDPM), on the third floor of Provincial Hall, was presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodbam, who was joined by the PPDPM’s Udomporn Kan and other relevant officials to form a working group who discussed guidelines to prevent the spread of the dust matter.

The meeting revealed that last month saw an increase in the number of fires on the island, particularly in agricultural and forest areas which has created a series of “hotspots”.

It was also revealed that the levels of PM 2.5 had exceeded standard levels for several days in a row, which posed a potential health hazard to people on the island.

The working group declared that they would continue to monitor the situation and focus on three specific areas, as per a 2021 national agenda aimed minimising dust pollution.

The three areas of focus are: urban areas, factories and industrial sites with high pollution and engine maintenance on vehicles, including roadside checkpoints for those emitting hazardous black smoke from their exhausts.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that hotspots in forest areas had decreased by 20% in the past five years, which included a 10% decrease in general forest and agricultural burning and a specific 5% reduction in the burning of sugarcane.

The meeting concluded by stating, as summer had arrived earlier this year and temperatures were slightly higher than usual, the working group had been set up to monitor the situation and to ensure there are no escalations which could lead to a potential crisis.