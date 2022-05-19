Working group aiming to tackle Phuket’s drug problem

PHUKET: A meeting was held by law enforcement officials in Phuket this morning (May 19) to review data and the surveillance of illegal drugs coming onto the island.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 May 2022, 03:57PM

The working group was headed by Chatchai Paikhao, Director of the News Data Analysis and Surveillance Division at the Region 8 DEA and took place around 9:30am on the fourth floor of Phuket City Hall. Relevant officials from additional government agencies also attended.

The meeting detailed how illegal drug distribution and usage is still widespread across the island with methamphetamine the most common drug, followed by ice, marijuana and cocaine.

When analysing the beaviour of sellers and buyers of drugs the discussion added that they consistently communicate online by email or via social media accounts such as Facebook and LINE.

Analysing past data on delivery patterns of drugs, the working group explained how parcels of narcotics continue to be sent to the island and are usually hidden in coastal areas such as mangrove forests or fish cages. They stated this makes it difficult to detect but is an area that needs to be focused on more whereby more thorough searches are undertaken.

The group explained that as the country relaxes conditions relating to travel brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic it is inevitable that an increase in tourists and workers to the island will be witnessed which will lead to an increase in demand for illegal substances.

As such it was proposed that increased cooperation with government officials and related networks is required to monitor drug delivery routes both by land and by water, and that airlines need to conduct more thorough surveillance to combat the smuggling of drugs onto the island.

The meeting also touched upon guidelines for rehabilitation of drug addicts and the importance of addicts receiving prompt and effective treatment.