Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Working from home is the new standard in Phuket

Working from home is the new standard in Phuket


By In Conjunction

Thursday 18 June 2020, 02:51PM

« »

Thailand, like many countries around the world, is also united with us in universal self-isolation. Due to restrictions on physical movement, many people have begun to look for additional sources of income at home via the internet. This trend is not only being observed in Phuket, but also around the world in general.

The modern internet space offers a wide selection of different ways to earn. One promising direction for beginners is online trading on financial markets. If previously trading on the exchange was accessible to only a select few, now almost anyone can earn this way: the Binomo application allows you to trade from any computer or smartphone. A little training is all it takes to understand the basic principles of trading.

Binomo operates in Thailand and in more than 130 countries. It is an officially certified trading platform regulated by the International Finance Commission. That is an independent organization that monitors the quality of services provided on the financial markets.

Detailed step-by-step instructions for working on the Binomo platform:

  1. signing up on the platform and crediting the trading account balance;
  2. setting up of the asset chart according to the rules of the strategy, adding tools;
  3. opening trading operations according to signals from technical indicators.

The goal of the trader is to formulate a correct forecast regarding the direction of price movement. For example, where will the chart of the euro/dollar currency pair go in the next minute: up or down?

Thai Residential

Let’s say the strategy indicators signal upcoming growth in the rate. Then the trader opens a trade on an increase, investing $10 in it, for example. If in a minute the price does go up, then a profit of about 80-87% is credited to the account, so for $10, it would be over 8 dollars in net earnings.

It isn’t difficult to figure out the technical details, since it is all accessible and easy to understand. But relying entirely on luck, like in gambling, is a common mistake of many beginners. The behavior of the market is largely predictable if we approach analysis systematically by using strategies. Online trading is a serious profession. And anyone who has the desire can learn this skill.

Investing on Binomo is the best choice for beginners. The platform allows you to learn how to trade with zero financial risk by trading on a demo account. It is identical to the real market, except that instead of real money, you use a virtual balance. After you improve your trading skills and develop an effective strategy, you can switch to a real account and earn real money.

Everyone should try trading on Binomo, especially since you can do it absolutely free. And if turns out successful, you would be able to create a stable source of additional income for yourself and basically find a new hobby.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket artists sing out ‘Lean On Me’ for COVID relief
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 18
Main water supply outage in Kathu
Interior Minister orders ‘new normal’ at all venues, including beaches
Hotels ready for price war
Prayut launches ‘new normal’
Semi-trailer wipes out, overturns on Phuket’s busiest road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: MP proposes legalising prostitution in Thailand! Rumblings over commercial flight ban? || June 17
COVID Fallout: Provincial government moves to mediate debt-relief for Phuket businesses
Order for Phuket Governor to transfer finally in effect
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 17
Mahout found dead with throat cut at Phuket elephant camp
Insurance company honours B1mn payment for Phuket COVID-19 death
Domestic tourism gets triple boost
Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

 

Phuket community
COVID Fallout: Provincial government moves to mediate debt-relief for Phuket businesses

In every fleld thai creditors and debtors are now in the same 'Covid-19 boat'. It can't...(Read More)

COVID Fallout: Provincial government moves to mediate debt-relief for Phuket businesses

A dept-relief program is good, but it must go hand in hand with a 'trim down your business plan&...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

And in the event this should change I simply purchase a certificate that due to health reasons I not...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

Gerry T... Air Astana... you are invited to check their website... its in the NEWS section....(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

@Lalala Could you name the airline that does allow to fly without a mask.Just curious....(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

@Papa Paul You should be a little bit more attentive when reading articles on here. The article ...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

Editors - why on earth do you keep posting LALALA's tripe? He/she never adds anything beneficia...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

The Governor wants a"Curfew" for all, Thais and tourists after this long period of zero ca...(Read More)

Mahout found dead with throat cut at Phuket elephant camp

I wouldn't rule out the elephant. They're quite clever you know... ...(Read More)

Thai hotels on the chopping block

"...prices will fall by 20 to 30% lower than the market price..." . They mean the previou...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Binomo
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 