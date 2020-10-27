BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Workers suffer electric shock while retrieving Vegetarian Festival flags

Workers suffer electric shock while retrieving Vegetarian Festival flags

PHUKET: Two men suffered electric shocks while collecting Vegetarian Festival flags at the intersection of Soi Palai and Chao Fa East Rd in Chalong yesterday (Oct 26).

accidents
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 October 2020, 12:37PM

Sayan Thammaphan, Head of the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation, explained that rescue workers and an ambulance from Chalong Hospital were called to the scene at about 10:40am.

Rescue workers arrived to find Manat Srisuwan, 52, and Myanmar national Soh Min Jun, 41, both on the ground near a power pole. 

Both of them had burns along their bodies, Mr Sayan said.

Soh Min Jun suffered only minor burns and was taken to Chalong Hospital, but Mr Manat suffered serious burns and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, he said.

Witnesses told Mr Sayan that the men suffered electric shocks while collecting the Vegetarian Festival flags that were attached to the power pole, as the festival had ended.

The two were holding the flag handle, which was made from steel, and were removing it from its socket on the pole when the steel flag handle accidentally touched a power cable.

Staff at Chalong Hospital told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket this morning (Oct 27) that Soh Min Jun had been discharged from the hospital.

However, staff at Vachira hospital in Phuket Town confirmed that Mr Manat was still under close care at the hospital, but that his condition was improving.

