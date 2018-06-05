PHUKET: Workers began their all-night shifts along Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town last night (Jane 4) as the project to install power cables underground throughout the Old Town quarter continued.

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 05:22PM

The current project to install poewr cables underground will affect Phang Nga Rd and Rassada Rd in the heart of Phuket Town. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The current project to install power cables underground will affect Phang Nga Rd and Rassada Rd in the heart of Phuket Town. Image: Google Maps

The project is a joint-effort by the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning together with the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority and Phuket Municipality.

The current episode of the project launched yesterday will see power cables installed underground along Phang Nga Rd, from Yaowarat Rd to Montri Rd, and along Rassada Rd, from Phuket Rd to the Suriyadej Circle.

Work began last night and will continue each day from 8pm to 4am through to Aug 22, Phuket City Municipality announced in a statement yesterday.

“This operation might cause inconvenience for motorists using these roads and affect people living in the construction area. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the statement read.

The project to install power cables throughout Phuket Town underground has been going on for years, to much acclaim as the facades of many of the iconic shophouses are no longer being obscured by the ugly tangles of wires. (See story here.)