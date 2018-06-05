FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Workers pull all-nighters as Phuket Town power cables go underground

PHUKET: Workers began their all-night shifts along Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town last night (Jane 4) as the project to install power cables underground throughout the Old Town quarter continued.

constructionThe Phuket News

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 05:22PM

The current project to install power cables underground will affect Phang Nga Rd and Rassada Rd in the heart of Phuket Town. Image: Google Maps

The current project to install power cables underground will affect Phang Nga Rd and Rassada Rd in the heart of Phuket Town. Image: Google Maps

The current project to install poewr cables underground will affect Phang Nga Rd and Rassada Rd in the heart of Phuket Town. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The current project to install poewr cables underground will affect Phang Nga Rd and Rassada Rd in the heart of Phuket Town. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The project is a joint-effort by the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning together with the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority and Phuket Municipality.

The current episode of the project launched yesterday will see power cables installed underground along Phang Nga Rd, from Yaowarat Rd to Montri Rd, and along Rassada Rd, from Phuket Rd to the Suriyadej Circle.

Work began last night and will continue each day from 8pm to 4am through to Aug 22, Phuket City Municipality announced in a statement yesterday.

QSI International School Phuket

“This operation might cause inconvenience for motorists using these roads and affect people living in the construction area. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the statement read.

The project to install power cables throughout Phuket Town underground has been going on for years, to much acclaim as the facades of many of the iconic shophouses are no longer being obscured by the ugly tangles of wires. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand hits 34th in Global Real Estate Transparency rankings
Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant
UK lawmakers approve expansion of London’s Heathrow airport
Phuket airport-turnoff underpass opens one lane
Phuket landslide risk areas hit new map
AccorHotels to launch Pullman Khao Lak Resort
Chalong Underpass works force month-long overnight road closure
Phuket’s B4bn The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay enjoying strong sales
Doi Suthep activists vow protest
Phuket Developers gear up for PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2018
Anger, grief as London prepares to mark Grenfell fire anniversary
Cleaning the ‘sacred lake’
Phuket Opinion: Hitting pay dirt with budgets
Phuket Governor orders stronger flood-prevention measures
Parliament budget sheds B5bn

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
International Law office of Ake and Associates
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Lofty Phuket
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta

 