PHUKET: A 25-year-old worker died after he accidentally touched a high-voltage power cable still connected to the power pole where he was working in Chalong early yesterday afternoon (Mar 16).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 17 March 2019, 01:12AM

Cable worker Pakasit Raksakam was fitting a cable when he reached out and accidentally touched another cable that still had live current running through it. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, on Soi Na Yai off Chao Fah West Rd, soon after being notified of the incident at 2pm to find co-workers attempting to revive Pakasit “Benz” Raksakam.

Rescue workers rushed Mr Pakasit to the Accident & Emergency Centre of the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Colleagues explained that Mr Pakasit, a resident of Thepkrasattri in Thalang, worked for a contractor to install high-voltage cables on power pylons.

He was fitting a cable when he reached out and accidentally touched another cable that still had live current running through it. Mr Pakasit was electrocuted and his body collapsed among the cables six metres in the air.

His work colleagues explained that they asked other workers from Sapcharoen Co who were working nearby to help recover him by using the hydraulic arm fitted to the truck that was carrying the spool of cable that they were installing.

Once Mr Pakasit was back on the ground, they attempted to revive him, but failed, they said.

Lt Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police, accompanied by Chalong Municipality Councilor Supawatkan Kunnaluk, questioned witnesses at Chalong Hospital and the scene of the incident, but said he has yet to determine whether to press charges.