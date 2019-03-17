THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Worker, 25, electrocuted by high-voltage cable

PHUKET: A 25-year-old worker died after he accidentally touched a high-voltage power cable still connected to the power pole where he was working in Chalong early yesterday afternoon (Mar 16).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 17 March 2019, 01:12AM

Cable worker Pakasit Raksakam was fitting a cable when he reached out and accidentally touched another cable that still had live current running through it. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, on Soi Na Yai off Chao Fah West Rd, soon after being notified of the incident at 2pm to find co-workers attempting to revive Pakasit “Benz” Raksakam.

Rescue workers rushed Mr Pakasit to the Accident & Emergency Centre of the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Colleagues explained that Mr Pakasit, a resident of Thepkrasattri in Thalang, worked for a contractor to install high-voltage cables on power pylons.

He was fitting a cable when he reached out and accidentally touched another cable that still had live current running through it. Mr Pakasit was electrocuted and his body collapsed among the cables six metres in the air.

QSI International School Phuket

His work colleagues explained that they asked other workers from Sapcharoen Co who were working nearby to help recover him by using the hydraulic arm fitted to the truck that was carrying the spool of cable that they were installing.

Once Mr Pakasit was back on the ground, they attempted to revive him, but failed, they said.

Lt Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police, accompanied by Chalong Municipality Councilor Supawatkan Kunnaluk, questioned witnesses at Chalong Hospital and the scene of the incident, but said he has yet to determine whether to press charges.

 

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

Most of speedboats transporting passengers/tourists in Phuket, don't have a GPS tracker or life ...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

How about Governors /Provincial Hall first concentrate on the disastrous water problems on Phuket? T...(Read More)

Kamala to get B58mn wastewater plant

Anyway, Phuket soon needs no waste water treatment systems as with present apt/hotels building drift...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

How about Phuket Marine Office staff look out of the window at Chalong Pier? And, Phuket tourist boa...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

..."Phuket generating over B300 billion in revenues!! But Phuket can't keep up it's pa...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)'s stock has gotten a $26.6 billion buzzcut since Sunday's 737 Max 8...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

Are these houses going to have a waste water treatment sysyem, so that NaiHarn Beach not get pollute...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: PM orders probe into Phuket Kata condo project

They had all the required paperwork, so a building permit was approved. Of course much of the "...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: PM orders probe into Phuket Kata condo project

Where else in the world has a Prime Minister + top brass army involve themselves in construction mat...(Read More)

Private company provides water for free as Cherng Talay reservoir runs dry

No money in it for me so stuff the people and no pipes shall cross my land. Typical attitude here. F...(Read More)

 

