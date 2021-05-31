The Phuket News
Women warned of birth control pill vaccine risk

THAILAND: Birth control pills run a risk of causing blood clots and women may consider stopping taking the pills before receiving jabs against COVID-19, says Siraya Kitiyodom, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 31 May 2021, 09:05AM

Some European countries have warned women on birth control pills to delay receiving vaccinations until the effects wear off, which takes about one month. Photo: AFP

In a live-streaming session on the issue, Dr Siraya said women who take contraceptive pills are more at risk of having blood clots than those who do not, because the pills contain hormones that can trigger blood clots.

She said there is no evidence as to what effects the COVID-19 vaccine might have on the health of women taking the pills. Regardless, some European countries have warned women on birth control pills to delay receiving vaccinations until the effects wear off, which takes about one month.

Dr Siraya said those who are on the pills and have concerns about potential effects may consider stop taking the pills or use other birth control methods to avoid risks.

The risks of blood clots due to the COVID-19 vaccine and contraceptive pills are being discussed following the death of 32-year-old Naririn Angthong, a native of Yala, who died about two weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Naririn died due to blood-clotting in her lungs on May 27 at Hat Yai Hospital, where she was vaccinated on May 14. Health authorities are probing to see if her death was linked to the vaccination.

Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the Centre for Emerging Disease Health Sciences at the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, wrote on his Facebook page that people should stop taking migraine medications or drugs with similar effects before receiving vaccination. This was despite the minimal risk of suffering side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

He also said women who take contraceptive pills should stop taking them at least 14 days before getting the jab, if possible.

Free treatment for vaccine side-effects

Meanwhile, the government has assured that individuals who suffer side-effects after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to receive treatments at private hospitals without being charged.

Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), yesterday (May 30) said the Public Health Ministry had issued an announcement declaring COVID-19 to be an emergency disease, which means every COVID-19 patient is entitled to free treatment at hospitals until they are healthy.

The upsurge of new COVID-19 cases has created the need to achieve herd immunity through COVID-19 vaccinations. However, some people may get sick from side-effects after receiving the vaccines.

As such, DHSS has revised its announcement to allow people who suffer side-effects to be treated at private hospitals without expense, Dr Tares said.

The announcement ensuring free treatment was made on Dec 24. But waivers of medical costs at private hospitals for treating side effects was imposed on March 1.

The latest announcement also added disbursements for transferring COVID-19 patients by air and sea, and PPE for health workers, he added.

Kurt | 31 May 2021 - 10:47:45 

I red in Thai press that the price for foreigner vaccination includes a hospital insurance fee when side effects occur and treatment needed.  So the 'free talk' is nonsense. Private hospitals do nothing for free. Which is understandable.

Christy Sweet | 31 May 2021 - 09:52:11 

And if foreigners get serious side effects? Will we get free care at a private hospital?  BTW what happened with the mass 'farang' inoculation-thon  that was supposed to happen (for B visa holders only..)

 

