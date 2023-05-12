Women shuttlers make it six in a row

SEA GAMES: Thai shuttlers won the 32nd SEA Games women’s team gold medal, beating Indonesia 3-0 in the final yesterday (May 11).

SEA-Games

By Bangkok Post

Friday 12 May 2023, 11:59AM

The Thai women’s badminton team pose with their gold medals on the podium. Photo: via Bangkok Post

It was their sixth successive title at the Games and ninth overall (1965, 1971, 2005, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021), reports the Bangkok Post.

Lalinrat Chaiwan beat Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi 21-19, 21-17.

Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai then outplayed Fabriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi 21-11, 21-15.

Supanida Katethong defeated Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo 21-11, 21-12 next to wrap the tie for Thailand.

Thai badminton chief Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul congratulated the team on their success.

“I would like to congratulate the women’s team for winning the gold medal and the men’s team for winning bronze,” she said. “Thanks to all the coaching staff for their hard work.

“Although most of the players are youngsters who are here because all the senior players are going to compete in the Sudirman Cup, I believe they will do well in the upcoming individual events,” she added.

Cueists Wattana Phu-Ob-Orm, right, and Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn kiss their 6-red doubles gold medals.

Meanwhile, Thai pair of Wattana Phu-Ob-Orm and Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn rallied to a 4-3 victory over Laos in the men’s 6-red snooker doubles final.

The Thais took the first frame 34-25 after a close tussle, but Laotian duo of Sitthideth Sakbieng and Suriya Minlavong hit back to claim three frames on the trot and secure a 3-1 upper hand.

The Thai pair then blanked their opponents 38-0 in the fifth to kick-start a recovery and did not face much resistance in the next two frames, which they won 32-7 and 30-18 to seal the title.

In table tennis, the Thai women’s team beat Malaysia 3-0 to retain their title.

Suthasini Sawettabut defeated Karen Lyne Anak Dick 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-9), Orawan Paranang beat Alice Chang Li Sian 3-2 (5-11, 11-6, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9) and Jinnipa Sawettabut blanked Ho Ying 3-0 (11-2, 11-8, 11-7).

The men’s team lost to Singapore in the semi-finals.

Cyclist Jutatip Maneephan won the gold medal in the women’s road criterium event yesterday.

She crossed the finish line in 55:19, edging arch-rival Nguyen Thi That of Vietnam in a photo finish. Malaysia’s Zubir Nur Aisyah Mohamad took the bronze.

In petanque, Thailand won the gold medal in the mixed triples (2 women 1 man) event, beating Malaysia 13-6 in the final.

Meanwhile, Areerat Intadis won the women’s shot put title with a throw of 16.71m. Indonesia’s Eki Febri Ekawati (15.24m) took silver and Malaysia’s Nani Sahirah Maryata (14.44m) got bronze.

Natthaphon Dansungnoen won silver in the men’s 400 hurdles final with a time of 50.73sec. The gold medal went to Eric Shauwnbrazas Cray of the Philippines in 50.03 while Singapore’s Calvin Jun Jie Quek in 50.75.

Sunisa Khotseemueang won bronze in the women’s heptathlon with 4,590 points. Nguyen Linh Na of Vietnam won gold (4,705) and Sarah Noveno Dequinan of the Philippines took silver (4,675).

Kiadpradid Srisai (51.89m) and Bandit Singhatongkul (50.02m) won silver and bronze in the men’s discus throw. Malaysia’s Muhammad Irfan Shamshuddin (57.83m) won the gold medal.

Earlier, Kieran Tuntivate was forced to pull out of the 10,000m final yesterday due to an Achilles injury.

The US-based star had won the 1,500m and 5,000m gold medals earlier in the week and had been tipped as favourite to complete a golden triple before his withdrawal.

In swimming, Jenjira Srisa-ard won the women’s 50m butterfly gold medal with a time of 26.65sec. Singapore’s Ting Wen Quah was second in 26.66 and Philippines’ Jasmine Paler Alkhaldi was third in 27.02.

In other events, Navaphat Wongcharoen won silver in the men’s 200m butterfly final while the women’s 4x100 medley relay team took bronze.

In volleyball, the Thai women won their third straight game, beating Malaysia 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-15) to complete their Group A action yesterday.

In sepak takraw, Thailand beat Malaysia 2-1 in the men’s team regu round-robin match.