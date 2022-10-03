British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Women referees at World Cup in Qatar a ‘strong sign’

Women referees at World Cup in Qatar a ‘strong sign’

FOOTBALL: The presence of three female referees at the World Cup in Qatar will send “a strong sign”, said one of those women selected last Thursday (Sept 29).

FootballWorld-Cup
By AFP

Tuesday 4 October 2022, 08:30AM

French referee Stephanie Frappart. Photo: AFP

French referee Stephanie Frappart. Photo: AFP

“It’s a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country. I’m not a feminist spokesperson, but if this can make things happen...” said trailblazing French referee Stephanie Frappart.

The 38-year-old is one of 36 referees selected for the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament being staged in the conservative Gulf state.

Rwandan Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan are the other two women officials to be chosen.

Asked about the choice of energy-rich Qatar to host the World Cup despite it being regularly criticised over human rights and the place of women in its society, Frappart acknowledged that “sport often plays a role”.

“I am not the decision-maker of the host of the World Cup. The authorities have made their choice,” she said during a press briefing at the French national football centre.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“You are always aware when you are a woman in the country. I was there three to four weeks ago and I was well received.”

Frappart has set numerous landmarks in her career - she was the first female referee to officiate the men’s UEFA Super Cup in 2019, in the Champions League in 2020 and in the French Cup final in May.

The population of Qatar is 80% expatriate but a policy of ‘Qatarisation’ has included allowing women wide access to higher education and the job market.

Nevertheless, under the region’s common guardianship system, women remain tied to a male guardian, usually their father, brother, grandfather, uncle, or husband.

They need his authorisation to make a number of decisions such as getting married, studying or travelling abroad and taking up certain jobs.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Haaland, Foden hat-tricks help Man City thrash Man Utd 6-3
Oliveira wins rain-hit Thai MotoGP as title race tightens again
Perez wins to delay Verstappen title
Arsenal show title mettle, Potter gets first Chelsea win
Thai women topple Dominican wall
Leclerc on pole after Verstappen runs out of fuel
Arsenal, Spurs seek to prove title credentials in north London derby
LIV Tour makes Asian debut in Bangkok
Zarco fastest in Thai MotoGP practice
Match point in Singapore for Verstappen
Buri Ram MotoGP to help boost economic recovery
Thai women advance at volleyball worlds
South topple North in ACG rugby showdown
Phuket to host Spartan APAC Championship
Atthaya takes a step towards megastar status

 

Phuket community
Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim

The water desk tigers are sitting on their hands. But let's not forget there is a climate change...(Read More)

Swedish man pulled from crashed car before flames engulf MG

commendable act by "Phan Faikaew, 53", that is sure. good deed...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Protecting a vested interest

@Maverick, Perhaps the transport mafia has Phuket in her pocket, but 'over the bridge'is dif...(Read More)

Heavens part for Jui Tui Shrine Veg Fest procession

@Prab, I gues that after seeing procession with 'blessed' piercing with knives, skewers, sw...(Read More)

Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim

As it seems we can forget about the water pipeline from Phang Nga due to 'bureaucracy', read...(Read More)

Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

it was expected and not surprise.. this will only amplify red landslide next may..and even though he...(Read More)

Heavens part for Jui Tui Shrine Veg Fest procession

most of the veg food they served was actually terrible ..lol.. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Protecting a vested interest

one thing that does not add up here which is the number of hotel drivers that are waiting at arrival...(Read More)

Boy, 15, drives BMW through red light, kills new grad

This outrageous recklessness demands accountability and justice for this avoidable tragic loss. To o...(Read More)

Boy, 15, drives BMW through red light, kills new grad

@JohnC. No, the drivers name was withheld because he is a minor. ie Below the age of responsibility....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Tree Phuket

 