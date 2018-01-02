PHUKET: Two women are safe after the car they were travelling slammed into the back of a tour bus parked by the side of Thepkrasattri Rd, Phuket’s busiest road, in the early hours this morning (Jan 2).

Tuesday 2 January 2018, 03:55PM

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was informed of the accident, near Wat Mueang Mai in Thalang District, at 1:25am.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find a grey Toyota Yaris jammed into the back of a white tour bus, and the two women still trapped inside.

“Rescue workers helped the car driver and her passenger out of the car,” Capt Kraisorn said.

The driver was Preyaporn Wiwan, 41, from Phuket, and her passenger was Arunee Limsuwan, 36, from Loei province, he added.

Both women had suffered only minor injuries and were taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment and for further examination to confirm that their injuries were not worse than they seemed, Capt Kraisorn noted.

Ms Preyaporn, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, tested zero for alcohol, Capt Kraisorn added.

“Ms Preyapon told us that she crashed into the bus because another car had crashed into hers,” Capt Kraisorn said.

“She said that is what caused her to lose control and crash into bus, but I will check CCTV footage from the area to confirm whether this is what really happened,” he said.

Police identified the bus driver as Aekamon Koisomboon, 57.

However, police did not confirm whether or not he would face any charges for parking a heavy vehicle by the side of the road.

According to a warning issued by Kathu Police last year, it is illegal to park a heavy vehicle by the side of the road in an area that is not specifically designated a heavy vehicle parking zone.

The warning included tour buses and noted that the penalty for breaching this law is a fine of up to B50,000.

As the accident occurred after midnight, it will be included in the accident report for Day 5 of the Seven Days of Danger. Day 5 of the campaign will conclude at midnight tonight.