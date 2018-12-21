THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Women news anchors complain their photos sexually abused

BANGKOK: Former and current women news anchors have told police their pictures were posted on Twitter along with sexual messages and links and have demanded action against those responsible.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 21 December 2018, 08:57AM

Former and present women news anchors file their complaint at the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Laksi district, Bangkok, on Thursday. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

Six of them – Kunchanita Kunjara, Treechada Chokthanasermsakul, Kulaya Krajangkul, Thongnueakao Khampim, Pinyada Thitikulmas and Nantarat Atayakorn – filed their complaint with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) in Bangkok yesterday (Dec 20).

Ms Thongnueakao said her unedited picture was posted with sexually offensive messages, along with her colleagues’ personal data. She tried in vain to identify the person responsible, but the data was protected.

She said that person’s actions had defamed her reputation. It was sexual harassment and a violation of human dignity, she said.

Ms Kunchanita said she quit being a news anchor and began work as a lawyer seven months ago, but her picture and present information were abused. That showed she was being stalked, she said.

Some pictures were edited to give a false impression and were posted together with pornographic links, she said.

On Wednesday, news anchor Awalan Nantapattawaew filed a similar complaint with the TCSD.

Pol Col Siriwat Deepor, the division spokesman, said the abusive use of unedited pictures was considered as defamation, while the use of edited pictures was computer crime and carried a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to B200,000.

 

