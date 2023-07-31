Zonezi Properties
Women caught with 40k meth pills, 2kg of ice

Women caught with 40k meth pills, 2kg of ice

PHUKET: Police have arrested two women in Wichit found with 40,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and two kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice).

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 31 July 2023 09:34 AM

Photo: Wichit Police

Wichit Police announced yesterday that the two women were arrested in front of a parcel delivery company in Moo 4, Wichit, on Saturday (July 29).

The women ‒ named by police only as “Ms Wan”, 31, from Phatthalung, and “Ms Ya”, 21, from Prachuap Khiri Khan (not their real names) ‒ were in a black, Phuket-registered Toyota Vios that was stopped and searched by officers.

Wichit Police explained that they had been informed that the two women would arrive at the parcel delivery office to collect a large box containing drugs.

Officers moved in and stopped and searched the car after the women had collected the parcel.

Inside the box officers found four packs containing a total of 40,000 ya bah pills and two packs containing a total of two kilogrammes of ya ice.

Officers also seized two mobile phones from the women.

The pair were taken to Wichit Police Station, where the women told police that they did not sell the drugs directly. They were paid to deliver them for others to sell.

The women said they were not paid much for transporting the drugs, and usually were paid in drugs, not cash.

Both women were charged with joint possession of a Category 1 narcotic for sale, while police continue their investigation into the drug operation.

