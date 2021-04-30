Women arrested in 100k meth pill drug raid

PHUKET: Police arrested two women in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Apr 29) after they were found with more than 100,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and more than 200 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice).

drugscrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Friday 30 April 2021, 10:59AM

Ladawan ‘Mod’ Chuengyang, 38, and Krissana ‘Nam’ Bensalem, 24, were arrested at a house in Tawan Place housing estate in Srisoonthorn in a raid conducted by officers led by Capt Ampol Samorthai of Border Patrol Police Unit 425, based in Phuket.

The women were arrested after police received a tip-off, Capt Ampol noted in his report.

According to the report, police had tracked the women to the house and saw a white Honda Civic car arrive and park in front of the house.

The couple exited the car “suspiciously” and took a parcel box from the car into the house.

The officers then presented themselves, identified themselves as police officers, then proceeded to search premises, the report noted.

In the box were 100,119 pills of ya bah, 216.95g of ya ice and drug-taking paraphernalia.

Officers also seized a digital scale and two mobile phones as items of evidence.

Ladawan and Krissana were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

However, the report noted that Ladawan recognised the charge against her, while Krissana did not.