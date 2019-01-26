THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Woman who laundered drug money gets death penalty

BANGKOK: The Criminal Court has handed down a death sentence to a Myanmar woman for laundering dirty money and her connection with the methamphetamine trade.

drugscrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 January 2019, 09:37AM

The court passed sentence on Myint Thein Aye, 43, after finding her guilty of several counts including laundering money from meth that she possessed, trafficked and financed.

She was arrested in November 2017 when Narcotics Suppression Bureau officers intercepted her van in Bangkok. Investigators had been tracking the gangs she led for years.

She claimed she had travelled from Myanmar for medical treatment in Bangkok and ran a foreign-exchange business in Thailand and her country.

However, police believed Myint Thein Aye was a key figure in a drug gang, handling the money from the meth trade.

Her name had been on the wanted list after NSB officers busted a gang in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai in 2016 by posing as drug buyers. They agreed on a price of B13.5 million and were told to transfer the money into a bank account under the woman’s name in Mae Sai.

QSI International School Phuket

The money was laundered to open jewellery and gold shops, as well as a hotel business in the two countries, according to the NSB.

Police also cracked down other members of the gang when they raided a house in Samut Prakan in December 2017.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket maid caught hiding 2,600 meth pills, 3kg of cannabis in client’s house
Drugs, guns seized in Pa Khlok raid
Medical cannabis, kratom bill passed by NLA
Drug runner caught smuggling 195k meth pills into Phuket
Foreigners caught in smuggling tonnes of cannabis oil to Europe
Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Sky High: Phuket facing worst deluge of drugs ever, 23 arrests a day
Phuket police bust drug gang, net 12 suspects, B3mn of drugs
Falling street prices drive spread of drugs in Phuket
Massive speed haul seized in weekend crackdown
Swedish national arrested in Phuket, to be deported again
Grenade seized in suburban drug raid
El Chapo’s US drugs trial kicks off under tight security
Cocaine, heroin popular among specific groups in Patong, police play down claim
No evidence to back claim of Koh Tao rape, say police

 

Phuket community
Ice truck driver fined B400 for sideswipe, tree-felling wipeout

Shocking. Reckless driving accident and the one who was driving well has a license that expired 20 y...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

Throughout the many years TAT, we know to take their predictions, statistics, calculations, etc with...(Read More)

Ice truck driver fined B400 for sideswipe, tree-felling wipeout

Hahahaha, just a fine of B400 ! One can't make it up. Pity there was no info about the fine fo...(Read More)

Thai property lures Chinese

As it is 'rubbish' as well that that 15,000 apt were sold in 2018 to people from mainland C...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

D. Do not demote a thai tour guide to 'nanny'. The guide is there to inform the tourists abo...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

Either English is not Col. Somkid's native language, or not the reporter's native language. ...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

LOL,"This message now goes all over the world" Probably thousands of future tourists will ...(Read More)

Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured

simple, busdriver to close to the car in front of him...... = bad driving...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

TAT's numbers mean that the Chinese will spend over B30,000 each during their New Year visit. R...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

“The major cause of accidents is disobeying traffic rules... followed by ghost driving and drunk d...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019

 