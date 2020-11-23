BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

PHUKET: A 22-year-old woman died after she was thrown out the window of a pickup truck that spun out of control on a wet road and slammed into a school brick fence in Mai Khao on Saturday night (Nov 21).

transportaccidentsdeathSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 November 2020, 11:14AM

Rescue workers at the scene on Saturday night (Nov 21). Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

The pickup truck knocked a hole in the school fence brick wall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The wreck recovered by police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, in front of Baan Tha Chatchai School on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, in Mai Khao, at 8:30pm.

At the scene was a heavily damaged Toyota Hilux Vigo pickup truck half-wheel deep in water from a mains valve the pickup truck had hit.

Nearby lying face down in the water was Thipparat Chongkonput, 22. She was unconscious and had suffered serious neck injuries.

Unable to confirm that Ms Thipparat had a pulse, rescue workers administered CPR and rushed her to Thalang Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The pickup driver, Chalermkiat Jitsuphanan, 21, and his other passengers, Phantakarn Kuena, 23, and Natthakritta Sittiboot, 23, suffered only minor injuries in the accident.

Mr Chalermkiat told police that he was driving to Phang Nga when he lost control of the pickup due to the road being slippery from the rain.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket

The truck spun and hit a roadside pole, then a concrete casing covering a water mains supply valve water supply tap, then slammed into the brick wall in front of the school, knocking a large section of bricks down.

When rescue workers and police arrived, water was still gushing from the damaged mains water valve.

Ms Thipparat, who was in the front passenger seat, was not wearing a seatbelt, Mr Chalermkiat told police.

She was thrown out the window by the force of the impact during the accident, he explained.

Maj Sornthip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police reported that police were still waiting for the blood-alcohol test on Mr Chalermkiat.

“We will question him more while pursuing charges against him of reckless driving causing the death of another person and causing damage to property,” Maj Sornthip said.

Capricornball | 23 November 2020 - 21:00:30 

Tragic loss of life at the hands of another reckless foolish driver. Now the tragedy moves into the "corrupt miscarriage of justice phase" where monetary exchange will erase all responsibility and accountability of this irresponsible a-hole as he walks away, while the family will have to reconcile the life of their precious daughter versus a few thousand baht.

Fascinated | 23 November 2020 - 17:36:20 

Strange how its always to road's fault, not Somchai's. She was far too young to die. too many idiots spped up in the rain here as logic dictates les traffic- go faster.

goldwing | 23 November 2020 - 15:42:51 

How do you loose control on a straight road?

Paddy | 23 November 2020 - 15:33:28 

This is what happens when you are an idiot and can't drive . Throw the book at him.

 

