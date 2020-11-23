Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

PHUKET: A 22-year-old woman died after she was thrown out the window of a pickup truck that spun out of control on a wet road and slammed into a school brick fence in Mai Khao on Saturday night (Nov 21).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 November 2020, 11:14AM

The pickup truck knocked a hole in the school fence brick wall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene on Saturday night (Nov 21). Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, in front of Baan Tha Chatchai School on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, in Mai Khao, at 8:30pm.

At the scene was a heavily damaged Toyota Hilux Vigo pickup truck half-wheel deep in water from a mains valve the pickup truck had hit.

Nearby lying face down in the water was Thipparat Chongkonput, 22. She was unconscious and had suffered serious neck injuries.

Unable to confirm that Ms Thipparat had a pulse, rescue workers administered CPR and rushed her to Thalang Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The pickup driver, Chalermkiat Jitsuphanan, 21, and his other passengers, Phantakarn Kuena, 23, and Natthakritta Sittiboot, 23, suffered only minor injuries in the accident.

Mr Chalermkiat told police that he was driving to Phang Nga when he lost control of the pickup due to the road being slippery from the rain.

The truck spun and hit a roadside pole, then a concrete casing covering a water mains supply valve water supply tap, then slammed into the brick wall in front of the school, knocking a large section of bricks down.

When rescue workers and police arrived, water was still gushing from the damaged mains water valve.

Ms Thipparat, who was in the front passenger seat, was not wearing a seatbelt, Mr Chalermkiat told police.

She was thrown out the window by the force of the impact during the accident, he explained.

Maj Sornthip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police reported that police were still waiting for the blood-alcohol test on Mr Chalermkiat.

“We will question him more while pursuing charges against him of reckless driving causing the death of another person and causing damage to property,” Maj Sornthip said.