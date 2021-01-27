Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident

PHUKET: A woman remains unconscious in hospital after what is believed to have been a tyre blowout saw the car she was travelling spin out of control and hit a motorbike on the bypass road last night (Jan 26). After hitting the motorbike, the car rolled and then slammed into an entrance ramp to a petrol station, sending the woman flying out of the car’s rear window.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 27 January 2021, 01:31PM

The accident happened on the bypass road at about 10:45pm last night (Jan 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened on the bypass road at about 10:45pm last night (Jan 26). Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket

Capt Praweena Chumrit of Phuket City Police was called to the scene, in front of the Shell gas station on the northbound side of the bypass road, at 10:45pm.

No people were killed in the accident, but five people were injured, Capt Praweena confirmed to The Phuket News.

Capt Praweena said she arrived at the scene along with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers from Kathu and Phuket Town and a medical team from Bangkok Hospital Phuket to find a damaged white Toyota Yaris car still askew across the entrance to the petrol station.

Nearby was a damaged black-red Yamaha Fino motorbike.

The car had extensive damage to its front, a shattered rear window and impact damage to its rear-left section.

A woman who was later confirmed to have been sitting in the front passenger seat of the car was lying unconscious on the entrance ramp, some five metres from the back of the vehicle.

Kusoldharm rescue workers confirmed that the man who was driving the car had not suffered any serious injuries. “He had aches all over his body, but no broken bones and no cuts or wounds,” one rescue said.

Three people were travelling on the motorbike when they were struck by the car, rescue workers also confirmed.

A man estimated to be about 60 years old who was driving the motorbike suffered only scratches to his body, but his wife and a 14-year-old girl, who is the daughter of one of the couple’s neighbours, both suffered head injuries.

The girl also suffered a broken right leg, rescue workers confirmed

All three were taken to hospital, where it was later confirmed that the man’s wife was suffering some internal bleeding in her head.

Capt Praweena declined to name any of the five people injured in the accident, and declined to give any explanation of what had caused the accident, saying that she was still investigating the accident.

However, one petrol station attendant told The Phuket News that he was at the gate to the entrance while closing the petrol station for the night when he heard a loud bang and turned around to see the car swerve out of control and hit the motorbike, then slam sideways into the side of the entrance ramp to the petrol station.

“The motorbike, with three people on it, fell over onto the road and the car swerved across, pushing the motorbike into the dirt beside the road,” the staffer said.

“The car rolled and bounced to a stop at the entrance of the gas station. A woman, who was a passenger in the car, bounced off the back seat and through the car’s back window,” he said.

Capt Praweena declined to confirm to The Phuket News whether or not the driver of the car was tested for alcohol.

“I have yet to question the driver. I am still looking for him,” she said, before terminating the conversation.