Woman tells of brutality at hands of Chinese scam gang in Manila

BANGKOK: A woman who fled virtual slavery in the Philippines has told police she was one of dozens of Thais lured into working for a romance scam gang run by Chinese, and those who tried to leave were beaten, handcuffed and terrorised with electric shocks.

Chineseviolencecrime
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 1 September 2022, 07:18AM

Sa, centre, shows bruises on her shoulder while laying a complaint against forced labour at the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division in Bangkok yesterday (Aug 31). Photo: Supplied

The 26-year-old woman, identified only as Sa, told police at the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division yesterday (Aug 31) that she found an advert on Facebook offering work in the Philippines chatting with digital coin customers.

She answered and was offered a B30,000 monthly salary plus commissions, free accommodation and free travel, reports the Bangkok Post.

Initially, she had doubts about the job, but was convinced after seeing pictures of the supposed office.

She and other victims arrived in Manila on Aug 12, only to find out their employers ran a romance scam. Their mobile phones were immediately seized from them.

Sa said 30-40 Thais worked there. When she and about 10 others demanded to return to Thailand after only one week they were chained up, assaulted and subjected to electric shocks. Some had their heads dunked in water.

Sa said she was kicked, beaten with wires and belts, handcuffed and intimidated with electric shocks. Her persecutors were Chinese, she said.

They were told they would have to pay B100,000 each for their freedom. Eight of them managed to find the money, including Sa.

She then contacted the Survive Facebook page and the Thai embassy in Manila was informed of what was happening, and rescued three other victims. Sa said she was in Manila for about 20 days.

Three victims, including Sa, filed their complaints with police. Others did not because gang members took pictures of them naked and threatened to release the photos if they brought a complaint against them, she said.

Sa said the gang had Thai, Chinese and Malaysians working for them. Those in charge were all Chinese. Armed guards stood at the front door and workers were not allowed to go out.

Other Thais employed there were not assaulted because they did not demand their freedom, Sa said.

