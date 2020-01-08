Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman survives suicide attempt by knife to chest

Woman survives suicide attempt by knife to chest

PHUKET: A woman known to have long suffered ongoing mental issues and previously known to regularly take drugs is in hospital after attempting suicide by forcing a knife into her chest at her house in Phuket Villa 1 housing estate in Phuket Town late yesterday afternoon (Jan 7).

suicidepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 January 2020, 12:12PM

A medical team from Bangkok Hospital Phuket attend to the woman at the house yesterday as a Phuket City Police officer looks on. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A medical team from Bangkok Hospital Phuket attend to the woman at the house yesterday as a Phuket City Police officer looks on. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Udom Petcharat of the Phuket City Police confirmed that police were called to the scene at 5:30pm.

At the house, police and a medical team from Bangkok Hospital Phuket arrived to find the 33-year-old woman laying on the floor with a knife embedded in her chest.

The medical team administered emergency first aid to stabilise her, then rushed her to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Already at the house was Suthasinee’s brother-in-law, Kritsaran Boonyathanaset.

Mr Kritsaran told police that he learned of the woman’s situation after his son checked security CCTV footage of inside the home on his phone.

“He saw [the woman] home alone. She was walking around in the house while holding a knife.

“He thought she may commit suicide, so he informed me. I rushed from my shop in Kathu and my son rushed from Phuket Town, but it was rush hour and when we arrived at the house we were too late – she had the knife in her chest and she had difficulty breathing,” Mr Kritsaran said.

 “I called the police and Bangkok Hospital Phuket for help,” he added.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 Cpl Thanayuth Plodkham of the Phuket City Police, who arrived at the house, confirmed that he was given a copy of the CCTV footage, which showed the woman attempting to force the knife into her chest by lunging forward onto it while holding the knife on the sofa. Her attempt failed. She succeeded on her second attempt using pillows on the floor.

Mr Kritsaran told police that the woman had long suffered mental health issues and had previously taken drugs for a long time, Cpl Thanayuth explained.

She had also tried to commit suicide many times, but her attempts were prevented by relatives, Mr Kritsaran said.

Cpl Thanayuth said he had yet to confirm whether the woman was still known to be regularly taking any form of drugs.

He also confirmed that as of this morning the woman was still alive, in care at Vachira Hospital.

“She is under close watch by doctors at the hospital,” he said, declining to speculate further on her condition.

If you know of someone in need of help... There is a "One Stop Crisis Centre" at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress, or Thai speakers can call the 1300 help hotline.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Shoppers get creative after bag ban! Officials backtrack Iran-US tip-off? 18 escape! || January 8
Beauty salon owner fights for rights after leg broken by playful dog
Foreign Ministry denies US tip-off - no warning of strike on Iranian general
Body of dwarf fin whale washes ashore south of Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record high trafficked! Cannabis clinic opens! Surin vendors appeal? || January 7
Tourism growth slowly returns
Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Phuket vendors appeal eviction from Surin Beach
Gunshots pepper Big Joke's car
Drunk monk charged for hit-and-run that killed two teenagers
Phuket Lifeguard Service returns to Rawai, launches post at Koh Racha
A call for unification
Four travellers reporting feverish symptoms kept in quarantine after landing from Wuhan
Evacuation plan laid for Thai workers in Iran and Iraq
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant food zones? Thermal scanners at airport! Hunting turtle egg robbers! || January 6

 

Phuket community
Phuket vendors appeal eviction from Surin Beach

A shame they don't do anything about Kamala Beach- the 10 per cent zones are being studiously ig...(Read More)

Korat school shooting by a bully and not an accident, says parent

k... if you haven't already heard children are actually forbidden to bring firearms into school....(Read More)

Phuket mahjong raid nets 46 gamblers

It's illegal because the law says it is. Educate yourself about the effects of gambling. Police ...(Read More)

Phuket vendors appeal eviction from Surin Beach

I thought all were forced to leave 3 or 4 years ago by law. So, what happened? ...(Read More)

AustCham Thailand launches appeal to help bushfire victims

Big thanks to the Aust/Thai Chamber of Commerce for thier support. It is hoped that all Ausises acr...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

As long as Mother Earth exists there were 'climate changes'/ ice ages, etc. Tropical areas b...(Read More)

Drunk monk charged for hit-and-run that killed two teenagers

A drunk monk? Noo Owning a car? Noo. Fleeding his killing field? Noo. Impossible this was a real...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

And Jor12, Don't make macabre jokes. The worse drought to come ( according TMD) since 4 decades ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

No J, It is according BangkokPost that there is 30 days water left for Great-Bangkok. Don't devi...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Service returns to Rawai, launches post at Koh Racha

Why 10 months contracts instead of 1 year, or multiple year contracts? The beaches need life guards ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 