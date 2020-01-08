Woman survives suicide attempt by knife to chest

PHUKET: A woman known to have long suffered ongoing mental issues and previously known to regularly take drugs is in hospital after attempting suicide by forcing a knife into her chest at her house in Phuket Villa 1 housing estate in Phuket Town late yesterday afternoon (Jan 7).

suicidepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 January 2020, 12:12PM

A medical team from Bangkok Hospital Phuket attend to the woman at the house yesterday as a Phuket City Police officer looks on. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Udom Petcharat of the Phuket City Police confirmed that police were called to the scene at 5:30pm.

At the house, police and a medical team from Bangkok Hospital Phuket arrived to find the 33-year-old woman laying on the floor with a knife embedded in her chest.

The medical team administered emergency first aid to stabilise her, then rushed her to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Already at the house was Suthasinee’s brother-in-law, Kritsaran Boonyathanaset.

Mr Kritsaran told police that he learned of the woman’s situation after his son checked security CCTV footage of inside the home on his phone.

“He saw [the woman] home alone. She was walking around in the house while holding a knife.

“He thought she may commit suicide, so he informed me. I rushed from my shop in Kathu and my son rushed from Phuket Town, but it was rush hour and when we arrived at the house we were too late – she had the knife in her chest and she had difficulty breathing,” Mr Kritsaran said.

“I called the police and Bangkok Hospital Phuket for help,” he added.

Cpl Thanayuth Plodkham of the Phuket City Police, who arrived at the house, confirmed that he was given a copy of the CCTV footage, which showed the woman attempting to force the knife into her chest by lunging forward onto it while holding the knife on the sofa. Her attempt failed. She succeeded on her second attempt using pillows on the floor.

Mr Kritsaran told police that the woman had long suffered mental health issues and had previously taken drugs for a long time, Cpl Thanayuth explained.

She had also tried to commit suicide many times, but her attempts were prevented by relatives, Mr Kritsaran said.

Cpl Thanayuth said he had yet to confirm whether the woman was still known to be regularly taking any form of drugs.

He also confirmed that as of this morning the woman was still alive, in care at Vachira Hospital.

“She is under close watch by doctors at the hospital,” he said, declining to speculate further on her condition.

If you know of someone in need of help... There is a "One Stop Crisis Centre" at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress, or Thai speakers can call the 1300 help hotline.