Woman suffers serious injuries as motorbike slams into power pole

PHUKET: A 31-year-old woman yet to regain consciousness was rushed to hospital after the motorbike she was riding slammed into a roadside power pole in Koh Kaew in the early hours of this morning (Mar 8).

transportaccidentsSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 March 2023, 12:22PM

Lt Wichit Nokkaew of Phuket City Police was notified of the accident, in front of Baan Bang Khu School on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, at 2:40am.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find a Kawasaki KSR motorbike registered in Sukhothai with heavy damage lying beside a lamppost, several metres from the power pole.

The driver, Supattra Samleepun, 31, a resident of Moo 4, Koh Kaew, was lying nearby with a heavy injury to her forehead. She had difficulty breathing and rushed to Mission Hospital Phuket.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the accident, which usually includes checking CCTV footage from the area.

